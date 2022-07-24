Thursday market benefits Floyd consumers, farmers

The Thursday edition of the Floyd Farmers Market allows local farmers and consumers to have more in-depth conversations without the hustle and bustle of the Saturday market.

Market Manager Abigail Patterson said the Thursday market is designed for shoppers who would prefer to avoid larger crowds and still enjoy the various offerings of the market.

“Thursday market vendors are always down for a conversation, or a quick chat about their growing practices,” Patterson said.

Popular vendors at Thursday markets have recently included Minimal Gap/Wholly Honey Bees, Bird and Hopper Farm, Bent Mountain Herbs, Waterbear Farm and Turner Family Farms.

The Kester Clark Farm, run by Bessie Weber and Janice Joyce, has been a presence at Floyd Farmers Markets for more than 12 years, supplying eggs, organic produce, plants, berries and more.

Donna Cole of Bird and Hopper Farm makes delicious shortbread cookies, jams, seasoning blends, wool balls, and handmade ceramic buttons.

Linda Shell from Minimal Gap/Wholly Honey Bees brings baklava made fresh from her own honey, honey, beeswax and pollinator plants.

Waterbear Farm is well known for its amazing spread of veggies, ferments and mushrooms. Bent Mountain Herbs offers healing products that she creates, salves, fire cider and dried teas. Turner Family Farms regularly brings delicious frozen cuts of locally raised pork and beef to every market.

Relationships between local producers and consumers support the dreams of local farmers and their families. Almost all of the 30-plus vendors at Floyd Farmers Markets are from Floyd County.

“Your money spent here goes directly into the pocket of someone who is your neighbor and your friend, not into a corporate office several states away,” Patterson said.

Having two weekly markets expands accessibility to locally grown food, Patterson said, and shoppers’ opportunity to take advantage of the Virginia Fresh Match program, which doubles the value of dollars spent with an EBT/SNAP card.

Two markets also widens the demographic of shoppers for vendors to sell to.

Thursday market hours are from 3-7 p.m. each week, under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street.

Find updates about weekly vendors, live music and other Floyd Farmers Market offerings at www.floydfarmersmarket.org and www.facebook.com/FloydFarmersMarket.