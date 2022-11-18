Official Wythe election results released

The Wythe County Board of Elections has finished counting votes from last week’s town elections and posted official results. Most candidates earned a few more votes after all votes were tabulated, including mail-in and absentee.

According to Wythe County Registrar Lennon Counts, out of 20,870 registered voters, 9,429 people voted in the election, which is about a 45% turnout. Out of that number, 1,751 voted early in person, and 488 voted by mail.

In Wytheville, where 6,000 people are registered to vote, close to 2,400 people voted, or about 40 percent. In Rural Retreat, 550 people voted out of 1,100 registered voters, or about 50 percent.

In Wytheville, newcomer Candice Johnson made history to become the first Black Town Council member with 1410 votes or 36 percent of the vote. Incumbent Cathy Pattison earned the second open seat on the board with 1,257 votes or 32.09 percent. Only 38 votes separated her from incumbent Mark Bloomfield who won 1219 votes or 31.12 percent of the vote.

Mayor Beth Taylor ran unopposed and received 3,248 votes or 94.22 percent.

Pattison said she was humbled and honored to be re-elected to serve on the Town Council.

“Thank you voters. I pledge to you my commitment to do my best to represent the citizens of this community to the best of my ability. These past four years have brought us both challenges and opportunities, and I will do my part to help the town move forward in a positive way,” she said in a statement.

She also had kind words for fellow council member Bloomfield, with whom she has served for four years.

“Working alongside Mark Bloomfield these past four years has been a privilege. His knowledge and expertise have served our Council in many ways, and I want to personally thank him for his leadership and guidance. Mark is an asset to our community and I hope he will continue to work for our town in some capacity,” she said. “My success to be re-elected to Town Council is due to an army of supporters, including my husband Donald, my family, high school friends, and my church family. Thank you for your hard work and support. I am grateful and appreciate your help and the confidence you have in me as a leader.”

Johnson said she was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support from Wytheville voters.

“I am looking forward to working with the Mayor and the rest of the Town Council members to serve and meet the needs of our community,” she said. “Also, congratulations to Cathy Pattison for retaining her seat on Council.”

Mayor Taylor said she is honored that voters believed and trusted in her to vote her into office for four more years.

She said that one of her ongoing goals is to continue to provide information/education to residents that can help them control spikes in water bills because of leaky toilets, or busted/ clogged pipes due to grease, etc. that is put down sinks.

“Grease freezes in cold weather and over time the pipes get narrow, then clog or bust,” she said in an email. “People and government in all communities want low taxes, Wytheville has been fortunate for decades to be able to have lower taxes than surrounding communities. And my goal is to keep Wytheville in that same scenario (with lower taxes than its neighbors).”

Taylor said the town provides numerous services for its residents, like fully staffed police/fire/EMS departments and a public works department that provides trash and brush pick-up, repairing busted pipes 24/7, mowing, clearing snow and keeping the town clean, just to name a few.

She said some town departments are understaffed and some employees underpaid.

“So where does the money come from that provides these services, buys the equipment used to provide these services and pay these employees that work relentlessly for each and every one of us? Well tourism, meals and lodging tax helps, but the taxes we all pay keeps the town running and providing all these plus other services for all of us,” the mayor said. “So my, and I think I can speak for all of Council , priorities are wages, we have a comp study coming to a close to guide us with salary increases, it can’t come soon enough, and hopefully after salary adjustments we will have more applicants to fill these vacancies.”

Town employees work hard for residents and “the Town of Wytheville is what it is because of these employees that put their heart and soul into their job every day and for that, Council is thankful,” Taylor said.

In Rural Retreat, Mayor Tim Litz received 528 votes or 95.63 percent. He, too, ran unopposed.

With three seats up for grabs on the Rural Retreat Town Council, incumbent Dale Yontz was the big winner, capturing 345 votes or 24.09 percent. Incumbent Jim Lloyd and Keith Crigger tied for the other two seats, with each receiving 321 votes or 22.42 percent of the vote.

Yontz said he was honored and humbled by the support from the Rural Retreat Community.

“I am excited to see what the next four years hold, and look forward to continuing to work for the citizens of our great town,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do, and I am ready for the task ahead.”