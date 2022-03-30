Wren Masters bring classical baroque to Floyd on Saturday

The Wren Masters will perform classical baroque music on traditional instuments at Floyd Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

The Wren Masters originally met at William & Mary through their early involvement in music performance.

Tom Marshall has taught keyboard at William & Mary since 1981; Ruth Griffioen came onto the faculty in 1994 to teach music history. Griffioen is also responsible for founding the W&M Early Music Ensemble.

Sarah Glosson began playing baroque instruments in that ensemble, before going on to play professionally. Susan Via took up the baroque violin after joining W&M performance faculty in 1997.

They named themselves after 17th-century Wren Chapel at W&M, their favorite venue.

The April 2 classical concert at 220 Parkwqay Lane S. is presented in partnership by FCA and the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door on Saturday and $15 for students.

Purchase tickets over the phone, in-person and online at www.floydartcenter.org.