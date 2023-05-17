The Floyd County High School Theatre Department raises the curtain on its 2023 spring musical this weekend. Show times for the family friendly production are May 19-21.

Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is a musical well-beloved by many since its original television premiere in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. Since then, the musical has undergone a number of transformations leading to its Broadway debut in 2013.

The “Enchanted” edition, which is the version FCHS will perform, is inspired by the 1997 film starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

Valerie Moran and Audra Jeppson will direct the cast and crew of 23 students in grades eight to 12.

“The students and adult volunteers have been working so hard to bring this show to life, and we’re thrilled to share it with the community,” said Moran.

“We think our audiences are really going to enjoy the staging, costumes and special touches we’ve been working on to make the production feel magical.”

Principal Cast includes Cameron Mathis-Ehlers as Cinderella, Melanie Stout as Fairy Godmother, Caroline Wall as Stepmother, Jovie Jeppson as Stepsister Grace, Jamie Deremer as Stepsister Joy, Ocean Church as Prince Christopher, Lorelei Cox as Lionel, Callie Jeppson as Queen Constantina and Disharoon Orr as King Maximillian.

Most of the Crew are also members of the ensemble and include Madeline Wall, Chloie Stebar, Hunter Simpkins, Oliver Sehen, Victoria Price, Silas Ocampo, Abagale May, Geri-len Johnson, Nicole Howell, Xen Harrod, Michael Duncan, Ruby Dowd, Heidi Dalton and Bella Bailey.

Performances will be held in the FCHS auditorium and begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. A matinee performance will wrap up the show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 for adults, $8 for students and children under five are free. Concessions will be available and all proceeds will go to the FCHS Theatre Activity Fund.

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume, and young attendees will have an opportunity to interact and take photos with the performers after the show.

Floyd County High School is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.