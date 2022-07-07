Smyth grand jury hands down embezzlement indictments

A Smyth County grand jury handed down indictments in three separate embezzlement cases during its June 28 session.

Accused of taking more than $3,000 in cash from a safe at the FasMart on Highway 16 in Marion, 28-year-old Roger Sweatman was indicted on a single embezzlement charge. The grand jury also indicted 56-year-old Lisa Anderson Moore on three counts of embezzlement of more than $1,000 from the First United Methodist Church in Marion.

In a case of a larger scale, the grand jury handed down indictments on five counts embezzlement, four counts forging a check and one count money laundering on a 39-year-old Marion woman who had worked as an administrative assistant for Atkins-based contract company Pro Erectors.

According to search warrants filed in Smyth County Circuit Court, the owner of the business accused Kelly Anne Gotham of embezzling more than $25,000. Virginia State Police Special Agent Accountant Joshua Stitt wrote in affidavits for several search warrants that a review of the business’ bank accounts showed several suspicious unauthorized transactions and payments that exceeded $65,000.

“Many of these transactions listed Kelly Gotham as the receiving party,” Stitt wrote in a search warrant seeking access to Gotham’s bank accounts.

Stitt noted in the search warrants that a number of unauthorized transactions included payments to TitleMax, JailATM, Sprint Wireless, Comcast, American Electric Power and Capitol One.

The transactions, according to court documents, took place between January 2019 and March 2021.

Sweatman is scheduled for his next court appearance Aug. 17 and Moore is scheduled for arraignment next Tuesday. Court dates for Gotham will be set once she is served with warrants.

Also indicted during the June session are four Marion men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at an apartment building at Severt Hills Apartments.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rainey Glosson Cox Jr., 38-year-old Kenneth Harlan Greer and 29-year-old Calab Andrew Greer were each indicted on attempted arson charges, while 29-year-old Richard Curtis Lewis was indicted on an arson charge. Each man was also indicted on a possession of explosive materials charge, with Cox indicted on an additional charge of aiding or procuring arson. According to court documents, the apartment building was the home of Cox’s former girlfriend.

Other individuals indicted during the Grand Jury session include:

Ashley Mullins, 36, of Saltville, was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge.

Chase Levi Clark, 20, of Marion, was indicted on two counts abuse or neglect of a child.

Douglas Eugene Mason, 49, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Joshua Brian Armstrong, 35, of Marion, was indicted on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and fraudulent conversion.

Lisa Davidson, 44, of Saltville, was indicted on four counts welfare fraud.

Anderson Paul Fowler, 30, of Blountville, Tenn., was indicted on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

Clayton Daniel Beeman, 41, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.

Robert Dean Norris III, 30, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.

Dallas Lane Cleveland, 27, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police.

Michael Anthony Ferly, 33, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and eluding police.

Joseph Jackson Nofflet III, 55, of Damascus, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and eluding police.

Hoseph Tanner Bolen, 21, of Chilhowie, was indicted on an eluding police charge.

Jessee William McGhee, 21, of Chilhowie, was indicted on an eluding police charge.

James Lancin Tuggle, 56, of Marion, was indicted on a driving under the influence charge.

Tosha Kay Brown, 41, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.

Jarred Heath Muncy, 32, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Ronnie John James, 71, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Jonathan Jessee, 52, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Bridget Rae Sizemore, 36, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Christopher Dale Arnold, 37, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

Matthew Mabe, 55, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of ammunition by a felon charge.

Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.