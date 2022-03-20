Students make case for art funding

Two Floyd County High School students spoke to the School Board last week about a number of challenges the school’s Theater Department faces, urging the Board to provide additional funding and nurture the program.

High school senior Lettie Jeppson explained to the Board March 14 she has been the group’s stage manager, and with graduation looming in May 2022, she “wants to have things set up… for the talented young actors” just starting the program.

Lettie pleaded for a full-time theater teacher, a closet extension, and new lights and sound equipment. She noted skills that students develop in theater, including public speaking, and other courses that could be held if there was a full-time teacher, such as debate.

Referencing the amount of grant funding FCPS receives for other programs and initiatives, Lettie asked the Board to keep art funding at the top of its priorities.

Underclassman Jovie Jeppson echoed Lettie’s remarks, expanding on the additional skills theater teaches, besides public speaking: multitasking, problem solving, tone, body language, teamwork and more.

“Something beautiful you see in theater is that anyone is welcome,” Jovie said, noting that she would likely not be able to speak at public meetings, if not for theater. “We have people (interested in getting involved) — we need the resources.”

The Board addressed some of the matters discussed later in the March 14 meeting, with Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler saying storage is a regular challenge FCPS faces. He reminded the Board FCPS has previously purchased two containers to hold equipment, which are located on the high school campus.

“Things should get better as we get closer to moving into the Collaboration and Career Development Center,” he said, noting the transition will likely start during the summer.

He told the Board he would look into current prices for another storage container and bring the information to the April Board meeting.

The proposed budget for FCPS in fiscal year 2022-2023 is the sixth of the Six-Year Plan that first rolled out in 2018, and it totals more than $24 million.