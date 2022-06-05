 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flower Power to host Plant and Seed Share

Share excess plants, starts and seeds at the Floyd Farmers Market this weekend during a Plant and Seed Share hosted by Floyd Flower Power.

Community members can visit the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 to participate in the Plant and Seed Share. Bring plants and/or seeds from your garden to share with others, and/or take home new plants/seeds for free.

Floyd Flower Power, a branch of Partnership for Floyd, was founded in the early spring to make Floyd “bloom” and highlight native plants.

Volunteers have completed a number of projects (including planting pansies around town and planting more than 2,000 bulbs on the bank across from Citizens) with more coming together nearly every week.

At the end of last month, volunteers planted natives at the Floyd County Administration Building.

Learn more about Floyd Flower Power online at www.facebook.com/FloydFlowerPower.

