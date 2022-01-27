Powersports dealership opens in Willis

Owned by life-long Floyd County resident Robert Farve, Buffalo Mountain Motorsports opened last year to provide quality used cars, youth ATVs and dirt bikes, auto detailing, and more to Floyd residents.

Farve explained he decided to open BMM in July/August 2021 “after years of working in the automotive industry for other dealerships.”

“I decided it was time to take everything I've learned and take a leap of faith to open my own business for my family,” he said Jan. 25. “I also felt there was a need and opportunity for a quality and reasonably priced used car dealership that doesn't pressure people.”

BBM is a used car dealership that sells and services ATVs/dirt bikes/go-karts, and offers parts and accessories in its showroom, which also features popular brands such as Oakley and YETI.

Farve said he isn’t aware of another business in Floyd that specializes in powersports.

“We keep a good inventory of powersports including ATV's/dirt bikes/go-karts/ side-by-sides in stock and have sold a ton of them, especially around the holidays,” he explained, adding BMM does general service work on all brands of powersports and automotive detailing, as well.

As for everyday vehicles, Farve said, BMM’s stock is mostly under $10,000, “which seems to be the right price range for our location,” and features an assortment of “smaller all-wheel-drive SUV's and … lower-priced cars for first-time drivers.”

Farve said customers have visited from Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and in Floyd County, he said, BMM has “been able to fill a void and help folks from driving out of the county to do business.”

“I've sent countless customers to Jim's Grill to eat and have seen several stop at the Willis Village Mart to fill up on gas,” Farve said.

To learn more about BMM’s offerings, visit 5587 Floyd Highway S. in Willis, and online at www.facebook.com/buffalomountainmotorsports.