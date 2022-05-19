JUST SAYIN': Rites of passage

Red birds catch your eye. The juxtaposition of the bright color against a mostly green and brown natural backdrop makes the birds stick out. Why do they do that? Like from an evolutionary standpoint? Their neighbors, the deer and rabbits, like to perfectly blend. Why those birds want all that attention? They’re advertising. But I digress.

Rolling down the road on the way to work, the birds are abundant. The nondescript feathers of the avian average fade into grassy wallpapers and don’t grab our eyes, while that bright red of the male cardinal practically yells your name. As I crossed the small, one-lane bridge near my house, two birds came into view. A couple. In love as I imagined them to be, they sat close on the bridge’s parapet, feathers brushing closely, quietly, sending those familiar shivers we know across their birdy backs. Seems simple from my vantage point. They’re teetering on the precipice of something there on that bridge. Bridges demand to be crossed. Sometimes they’re the only way to the other side of the creek. A bridge is something you must traverse, like a lot of other things, methinks.

My son recently decimated my yard with his car. Dark and dead, it claimed a section of my yard that might not ever recover fully from the scattering of parts that the mower will certainly find. It hasn’t been mown yet as we wait for cleanup. Waiting….

The car thing didn’t bother me as much as it might’ve, despite the detriment effect it had on the appearance of the place, because I just viewed it as a rite of passage for the boy. Something most everyone goes through. Teenage boys are fascinated with vehicles. It’s a thing. You can’t fight nature nor did I try to fight the grease-stained hands of a 19-year-old son. It’s what it is.

Once I asked my mother about lost loves. It’s been said that everyone gets their heart broken at least once, and I curiously asked my mother about her “one that got away.” She declined to go into any detail at all, out of respect for my father no doubt, but would only allow that she, too, had a person she remembered. Never unfaithful, even in word much less deed, my mother took the identity of her personal lost fish to the grave. That’s as it should be. But she crossed that bridge, too.

I reckon most of life’s stuff we “go through” is like a bridge. You gotta cross to get to the other side and it’s the same bridge others have crossed, too. School years are a bridge. Marriage and kids are a bridge. Losing family. Caring for parents and then losing parents. If you live long enough we all go through it.

Bridges and rites of passage can be stressful. Any time of change is scary because, well, it’s the unknown. It’s the same reason we fear the dark. We don’t know what to expect. When does the bulb usually blow out? When you flip the switch. Change is dangerous. What’s on the other side of the bridge?

Crossing the bridge can be terrifying but sometimes it’s the only way to get to the other side. I reckon the red birds know it. They flit and flutter right over like it’s not a thing. Soft, stiff feathers sliding past, gaining air and altitude. They flap right past any worry of the bridge itself. They have long recognized the inherent poetic possibility of the bridge. It’s not so scary if you’re looking up.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.