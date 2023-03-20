A Marion man is facing felony breaking and entering and assault on law enforcement charges following a break-in at a residence on Sheffey Street Monday morning.

According to a Marion Police Department activity report, officers responded to the 100 block of Sheffey Street to a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 5:30 a.m.

Police Chief John Clair said the residents were awoken by their dog and confronted the intruder, who then fled.

By the time police arrived, the subject was gone, but was later found “screaming on top of Hayden’s World apartments,” according to the report.

During a foot chase which began on top of the building, the man jumped to the roof of an adjacent building and kicked in the window of a nearby apartment. According to the report, police chased the suspect, identified as 42-year-old James Clinton Mitchell, through the building and out the back door, where he jumped off a second-story porch.

Once police caught up to Mitchell, they were able to use a Taser to subdue and take him into custody. During the pursuit, Clair said Mitchell tried to restrain an officer by grabbing his hands.

In addition to the breaking and entering and assault on a law enforcement officer charges, Mitchell also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice, destruction of property and public intoxication.