Progress is being made on the long-discussed Storybook Trail after last week’s Town Council meeting.

Officials from the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, Blue Mountain School and more voiced their support for the project Feb. 2, and one written comment was read by the town manager.

Elizabeth Warriner of Floyd, who has attended previous meetings to discuss the Storybook Trail, provided the Council with more detailed information and brought examples of what it would look like.

The trail would follow the already established Heritage Trail, starting at Hotel Floyd, walking toward south Locust Street and then toward Main Street, Warriner said.

Pre-pandemic Council and the Planning Commission were considering establishing a new, separate trail for the Storybook stations, from Warren G. Lineberry Park to the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.

The Planning Commission’s Mike Maslaney said Feb. 2 that project would have cost about $100,000.

“That was a little too much, in hindsight,” Maslaney said. “ …I do think the Heritage Trail is a good place to start.”

Karim Khan, director of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, said the library system is “looking forward to helping out and providing the material” to Floyd’s Storybook Trail project.

Meghan Pfleiderer of First Steps, a part of the Early Childhood Network of the New River Valley, said the program has helped establish a number of Storybook Trails throughout the area, including in Christiansburg.

There are currently three approved titles that First Steps alternates among participants, Pfleiderer said.

In a written public comment, Virginia Neukirch said she “wholeheartedly” supports a story walk trail being established in Floyd.

“I hope the Town Council will support this excellent idea,” she said.

Councilman Mike Patton said it had been “a long time” since so many individuals attended a meeting for “something positive.” He said he greatly supports the Storybook Trail project, echoing his statements from previous Council meetings.

Patton made the motion to work with First Steps and Pfleiderer to develop the Storybook Trail along the Heritage Trail by the summer of 2023.

Council members unanimously voted to approve the project.

Pfleiderer said books will rotate every month, and any seasonal closure is at the discretion of town officials. There has been use at other storybook trails throughout the winter months, she said.

Patton said there have been conversations about launching the first Storybook Trail in early- to mid-March and another by the time school lets out for the summer.

Mayor Will Griffin said he agrees using the Heritage Trail for the project “makes tremendous sense.”