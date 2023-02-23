When people picture the Navy, they think of Navy Seals, fighting for the country, and large ships, but there are some sailors that use a pen as their weapon.

This includes Floyd County’s Kathryn Whittenberger, who recently moved to the area after more than 20 years of working as a Navy journalist.

Some say the pen is mightier than the sword and these sailors prove it. They’ve been called the Navy’s historians and the backbone of the Navy — both are true but their official name is a Navy Journalist: a sailor that is full of information.

Every day was a different assignment, Whittenberger said, and she was curious about everything.

She could have been writing about a specific sailor (while being on the ship or in an aircraft), she could be writing an article for the news, or she could be compiling information for a person in a higher position.

Whittenberger spent a lot of time writing about specific stories of crewmembers. She said this kind of writing gives a personal account of individual sailors, not just the fighting and war that most people talk about.

Personal stories about the sailors can be sent back home and stand as a comforting story that will ease the friends’ and family’s minds.

Whittenberger said this can help sailors stick with the Navy longer because the families aren’t constantly worrying about how their family member is doing, and they aren’t trying to get them to come back home.

As she rose in the ranks, Whittenberger was in charge of stationing people in different areas and facing some difficult tasks.

One sailor was stationed in his hometown and was almost led out of the Navy because his friends were taking part in some irresponsible activities and leading him down a bad path, Whittenberger said.

She decided to station this man in a new place so that she could get him out of that bad situation, even if it was taking him away from his hometown.

Whittenberger said that knowing a lot about her fellow crewmembers helped the Navy overall, not just with personal conversations, but also with the more official business.

Without the connection between sailors and journalists, the Navy crewmembers would feel less inclined to share professional information, and there would be almost no information about the Navy’s past triumphs and stories.

Whittenberger is full of knowledge about her former crewmembers, the history of the Navy and current events. She is a great example of what the Navy is, what it stands for, and how important all of the jobs are in the military.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whittenberger retired on October 1st, 2022, after deciding to spend more time with family. At that time, she held one of the highest enlisted positions in the Navy, which means she worked closely with U.S. government officials.

Whittenberger now serves the community and fellow veterans through Floyd’s Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.

All veterans serve such an important role in society and have made the United States what it is today. It is an honor to have veterans like Kathryn Whittenberger in Floyd County.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.