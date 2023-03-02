Some may see having a disabled sibling as difficult, but I see having a disabled sister as an opportunity to live a life not many others get the chance to live.

I am a big sister to two of my four siblings: Maddie and Micah. I love them both with everything inside of me, but my love for Maddie is different.

When Maddie was about 17 months old, and I was 3years, she was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in 20,000 people. Its national holiday is on Feb. 15.

A.S. comes from problems with a gene on the 15th chromosome, and it is sometimes called the “Happy Puppet Syndrome” because individuals diagnosed with A.S. often face many jerky movements, yet they always have a positive outlook.

Speech problems, intellectual disabilities and balance difficulties often accompany the disorder.

Growing up with Maddie, I have always seen her priorities put before mine (which they should be). She cannot physically do things on her own.

This has taught me that it is OK to need help, and I want to help. Also, growing up with someone who can’t communicate for themselves, I have a strong compassion for anyone who has a disability.

I am not afraid to speak my mind and growing up with Maddie influenced that.

In seventh grade, I had to create an informative speech, and I chose to inform people about Caroline Carts. Caroline Carts are a special type of cart that stores have for the handicapped or disabled.

Later in the year, I had to give a speech about a subject I strongly believed in and talked about treating people with disabilities the same way you would treat any other person.

If some kids cannot talk, then why not be the voice for them?

Many people think that if someone has a disability they are “less than.” I get nervous when someone new meets Maddie. I never know how they are going to react; they may run away or they may be one of the nicest people ever.

Part of me knows that no one’s opinion is going to change my life or hers. Hearing negative things is hard to move on from.

During a vacation last summer, a woman approached my mom and asked to meet Maddie.

“I have a daughter back home that has a disability, and this precious girl reminded me of her,” the woman said.

They talked for about 20 minutes, sharing each of their stories about being a mom to a child that is completely reliant on them at this stage of life.

The encounter gave me the reassurance that there are good people in this world.

To think of my life without Maddie confuses me. I wouldn’t change the life I am living in a heartbeat —being quiet in my room, trading outings with friends for staying in with Maddie, checking and double-checking that everything is out of reach and safe.

My life is different, but in a good way. Spending time with Maddie is a blessing to me. She is always smiling and laughing; she brightens any room with just a grin.

Losing Maddie is one of my worst fears. She faces so many hardships daily that some of us may never have to face in our lifetime. Because of that, she is the purpose that I keep pushing. If Maddie can keep going then why can’t I?

I am forever thankful that Maddie was put into our family. God knew I needed her. I have complete faith that she was put into my life for a reason. Maddie has formed me into the person I am today.

She is my happiness. The bond I have with Maddie is something that I will never let go of.