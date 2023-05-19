A Senior Night game for the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes tennis team brought a strong 8-1 win over Carroll County’s Cavaliers Friday night, but the softball Ladies lost to the Cavs.

On the tennis court, the only match loss was a 8-4 score in doubles by Emma Schroeder and Emma Currie, the two Seniors who were honored at the start of the game. Both won their singles matches.

Singles scoring:

Emma Schroeder: 9-7

Amma Currie: 8-4

Madi Slusher: 8-1

Elayna Harris: 8-1

Jasmine Locke: 8-3

Addie Vest: 8-6

Doubles

Schroeder-Currie 4-8

Slusher-Locke: 8-1

Harris-Vest: 8-1

The Ladies were scheduled to play Radford on the road Tuesday night. Their record going into that game was 12-2.

In softball, the Lady Buffs lost an early lead and Radford won 7-5. The loss evened the Ladies’ record at 9-9 with two home games remaining for the regular season.

The Lady Buffaloes honored seniors Alyssa Harris and Carly Thompson. The ladies close out the regular season on the road at Alleghany on Monday.

The track Buffaloes hosted Radford, Glenvar, James River, Carroll County and Alleghany County for a Three Rivers District meet last week the with Lady Buffaloes’ Mia Spangler takings firsts in 400 meter run (1.04.96) and long jump.

Zoe Belshan won the 3200 meter event (11:53.60), and Leah Altizer took first in the 300 meter hurdles (50.95).

On the boys’ side, Phillip Radford won the discus throw with a 131-10-00 score.

Track regionals start on Thursday, May 25, at Christiansburg High School.