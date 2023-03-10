Willard Gayheart and Ricky Cox will give an encore performance in Floyd this Sunday to kick off the Floyd County Historical Society’s 2023 season with their “Favorite Old Songs of the Blue Ridge.”

The duo performed in October 2022 at the Floyd Methodist Church, also an FCHS-sponsored event, to share a collection of Traveling Songs.

Some selections were literal and some were metaphorical, Cox said, “a journey is a good metaphor for a birth, for your life and the end of life…”

A full recording of the performance, which features four different types of traveling songs, can be found on YouTube on the “Floyd United Methodist Church” channel.

Gayheart is an artist and musician from Galax, who regularly performs at the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway during Midday Music events.

He often performs with his son, Scott Freeman, whose daughter is Americana singer-songwriter Dori Freeman.

Cox is an Indian Valley native and musician, who retired from teaching at Radford University in 2020. He has discussed several topics at Floyd County Historical Society events throughout the years, including Water-powered Mills in 2018 and Traditional Folk Culture of Southwest Virginia in 2021.

The Traveling Songs program came about because of his work with Wilderness Road Museum in Newbern, he said.

Hear the collection at Floyd UMC (417 E. Main St.) on Sunday, March 12.

Other scheduled FCHS programs include Volunteer Training at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the FCHS Ridgemont Museum (217 N. Locust St.). Those interested in participating should call (540) 745-3247 or email info@floydhistoricalsociety.org.

The Ridgemont opens for the season on Friday, April 7. Regular open hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until December. Admission is free, and the museum is handicap accessible.

Lee Hylton will present “Mapping the Settlers and First Landowners in Floyd County” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.).

FCA will host another event at 10:30 a.m. on June 24, featuring Karen “Anavae Wolf” Herdman discussing “Native America: Different Tribes, Different Journeys.”

Additional programs will be announced for September and November, and the October event will include a town tour. More information will be announced throughout the year.

Stay up to date on FCHS happenings and collections online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org. Historical society events are free and open to the public.