Pet of the Week

Georgia

Georgia has been with the Floyd County Humane Society for a few months, and is ready for her forever home.

 Photo Submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Georgia, a beautiful mom cat, who came to the society and its volunteers right before giving birth.

She was a friendly stray cat and currently lives indoors in a foster home with kids and dogs. Georgia has adapted well to being indoors but would probably be happiest as an indoor/outdoor cat.

Georgia is healthy, though she did have some eye discharge in August. She tested negative for FELV/FIV and has started her vaccines. She will be spayed prior to adoption.

If you are interested in adopting, find the Floyd County Humane Society application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

With questions or for more information about pets or the monthly spay/neuter shuttle, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

