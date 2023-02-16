Floyd County’s Parks and Rec Director Jacob Agee is one of four Virginians recognized in The National Recreation and Park Association’s third 30 Under 30 competition.

More than 100 nominations represented 15 states for the 2023 class of 30 Under 30, NRPA said. The winners were announced in the February edition of the association’s magazine and published online in late-January.

Agee, who is 28, was the first of the winners featured in the NRPA release. He is the son/stepson of Ralph Jr and Tamba Agee, and the grandson of Floyd County’s Phyllis and Ralph Agee Sr.

Agee started working with the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department as an interim director, before becoming director in March 2019.

After being notified about the 30 Under 30 nomination in November 2022, Agee said he had forgotten all about it by the time winners were announced.

“With such a large pool of qualified candidates, I was so grateful to be selected,” Agee said, adding, it is “hard to put into words how humbling it is.”

Agee and his team at FCPR have reinvigorated the department with fresh opportunities, new equipment and infrastructure, and community outreach, all of which were noted in Agee’s 30 Under 30 profile.

Find the full NRPA 30 Under 30 feature online at www.nrpa.org/parks-recreation-

magazine/2023/february/30-

under-30-for-2023.

Agee said community partnerships are a major reason FCPR “is growing like it is.”

One “incredibly valuable” partnership is that with NRV League, a cooperative of local recreation departments that shares resources and organizes local events.

Agee said participating in the NRV League opens doors to new programs, as well as an “incredible amount of support,” including the joining the Counsel of Senior Program Coordinators.

During the pandemic, Agee worked alongside county officials, including the Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Linda Millsaps, to officially make parks and rec a county department with stable funding and a formal name.

Agee said he generally has at least 40 hours of work-related paperwork and communication each week, which makes parks and rec an “incredibly detail-oriented profession.” He said it’s something he struggled with when first taking on the job.

Communication, the ability to multitask, a connection to your community, and the ability to foresee possible problems and have solutions on-hand are some of the things Agee believes makes a rec department “run smoothly.”

“Staffing is by far the most important part” of a local rec department operating at full capacity, Agee said.

The addition of Assistant Director Christian Whitt in early December 2022 split his workload in two.

“Christian is an incredible asset to FCPR,” Agee said.

As full-time Assistant Director of Athletics, Whitt is in charge of youth sports programs.

“I also believe giving the community a ‘return’ on their investment helps the department run smoothly,” Agee said.

This includes maintaining the grounds and fields, providing quality uniforms and continually improving programming “shows the community that we are using their tax dollars wisely.”

“Community support and involvement is important to FCPR running efficiently,” Agee said.

His goals for the future include doing “the most amount of good for the most amount of people possible,” Agee said, and continuing to grow FCPR into a full-service, competitive rec department. He is “deeply passionate” about Floyd’s parks and rec opportunities.

“I grew up in Copper Hill, played on the ball fields I now manage, and I feel this job is my opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Agee said.

Two Floyd community members made the list of Agee’s various role models: former County Administrator Terri Morris and his father, Ralph Agee Jr.

He said another important mentor of Agee’s is Dean Crane, director of Blacksburg Parks and Rec.

“Each of these folks have taught me different skills and lessons that I believe have contributed to the work we do here at FCPR,” Agee said.

Agee looks to groups like the NRPA and Virginia Sports Turf Managers Association as organizational role models. Both, he said, require continuing education as a part of membership, “which is incredibly important to me.”

Agee said he does “not intend to stop ‘pushing the envelope’ for quite a long time.”

To learn more about FCPR offerings, visit www.floydcountyparksandrec.org.

To contact Agee directly with program suggestions, or to learn about volunteer opportunities and more, email recreation@floydcova.org.