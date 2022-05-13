Recovery programs and jail time ordered

Cases involving methamphetamine dominated Floyd Court hearings last week. County law enforcement officers and judges said the drug’s presence in Floyd is “an epidemic.”

Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor revoked Kyle Morgan Anderson’s probation May 3 and ordered Anderson to be jailed until a bed opens in a local recovery program.

Fleenor said failure to complete the program will bring additional jail time.

Fleenor also added two years of probation to Phillip Rogers Petty Jr.’s supervision May 3, following new arrests for drug and alcohol abuse.

Petty said he is not addicted to meth when questioned by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp.

Hupp said on May 3 Petty’s arrests and convictions show otherwise.

Daniel Travis Light of Copper Hill was convicted of violating his probation on May 3 and ordered to complete a recovery program.

Denise Renee Moles of Willis was terminated from the county’s Drug Court after four years on May 3 and faces sentencing for possession of meth in July.

Christian Blayke Almarode of Dublin pleaded guilty to felony possession of meth and sentenced to two years in prison.

Darby Ellias Gillespie of Copper Hill received a 12-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor possession charge.

In a non-drug case, Mitchell Allen Adkins of Floyd pleaded guilty on May 3 to entering a structure to commit assault and battery, larceny of a firearm, and transportation of a firearm by a violent felon.

Adkins will face the court again on July 26 for sentencing.

Fleenor denied bail on May 3 for Jamie Carol Hubbard of Floyd.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said there are several issues with Hubbard’s record that he felt could pose a risk to the community.