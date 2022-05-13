 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Recovery programs and jail time ordered

  • 0
The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

 File photo

Cases involving methamphetamine dominated Floyd Court hearings last week. County law enforcement officers and judges said the drug’s presence in Floyd is “an epidemic.”

Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor revoked Kyle Morgan Anderson’s probation May 3 and ordered Anderson to be jailed until a bed opens in a local recovery program.

Fleenor said failure to complete the program will bring additional jail time.

Fleenor also added two years of probation to Phillip Rogers Petty Jr.’s supervision May 3, following new arrests for drug and alcohol abuse.

Petty said he is not addicted to meth when questioned by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp.

Hupp said on May 3 Petty’s arrests and convictions show otherwise.

Daniel Travis Light of Copper Hill was convicted of violating his probation on May 3 and ordered to complete a recovery program.

Denise Renee Moles of Willis was terminated from the county’s Drug Court after four years on May 3 and faces sentencing for possession of meth in July.

People are also reading…

Christian Blayke Almarode of Dublin pleaded guilty to felony possession of meth and sentenced to two years in prison.

Darby Ellias Gillespie of Copper Hill received a 12-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor possession charge.

In a non-drug case, Mitchell Allen Adkins of Floyd pleaded guilty on May 3 to entering a structure to commit assault and battery, larceny of a firearm, and transportation of a firearm by a violent felon.

Adkins will face the court again on July 26 for sentencing.

Fleenor denied bail on May 3 for Jamie Carol Hubbard of Floyd.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said there are several issues with Hubbard’s record that he felt could pose a risk to the community.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.

Abingdon man sentenced in area mail theft, bank fraud case

Abingdon man sentenced in area mail theft, bank fraud case

An Abingdon man who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from more than 100 addresses in the area, including Chilhowie, has been sentenced to federal prison time. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, items taken included multiple packages, cash, a U.S. passport, diabetes medication and multiple checks worth thousands of dollars.

New town murals approved

New town murals approved

Individuals who spoke at the Floyd Town Council meeting last week are in favor of two high school art students creating murals on Locust and M…