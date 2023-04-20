Floyd Young Life, the local nonprofit Christian outreach ministry for youth, is fundraising for a matching grant of up to $15,000.

The grant is being awarded by a regional nonprofit that will match every $2 raised from the Floyd community between now and June 30 with a $1 donation. The group will celebrate the kick off the fundraiser with its annual Spring Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Floyd United Methodist Church (417 E. Main St.).

Take-out and boxed spaghetti meals will include homemade spaghetti and sauce with meat from Slaughter’s Supermarket, locally made desserts, bread by Mickey G’s and bottled water.

Those dining can eat at the church picnic shelter, donate meals to service personnel on duty or take it to a ball game.

For more than a decade, Floyd County Young Life, a nonprofit Christian outreach ministry, has met with high school and middle school age students in small groups, Bible studies and in club activities to share the Word of Jesus Christ. The outreach is led by volunteer leaders who seek to build authentic friendship, introduce them to Jesus Christ and grow in their faith, often with kids who have had no exposure to the Gospel.

In addition to the spaghetti dinner, donations to help Young Life reach its grant goal can be made online at www.floyd.younglife.org.

For more information on Floyd County Young Life and the Spaghetti Dinner, visit www.facebook.com/FloydCountyYL.