Appalachian Regional Commission funds a pair of Smyth projects

Once celebrated as a movie palace, Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is one step closer to being able to claim that moniker once again. The news announcement that shared that good news also brought word that the Saltville Library is getting the funds to help it find a new home.

On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced 18 projects that he is recommending the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) fund. The two Smyth County projects were among the 18.

Youngkin has recommended that Smyth County be awarded $80,000 “to analyze spatial needs for a new and expanded Saltville Library, including cost estimates and a recommended location for the improved facility design.”

Thursday, Rose Likins, the Smyth County Public Library’s director, said, “I am beyond thrilled that this project was approved!”

The county’s board of supervisors has already agreed to provide $15,000 to help it meet the required match for this planning grant. The library is expected to raise $5,000.

Likins said, “The project will be to assess the current building for possible renovation or expansion or identify alternative solutions.” She explained, “We won’t be doing actual construction with this money, but it is the important first step toward a better facility for Saltville.”

However, with this money for study and analysis, County Administrator Shawn Utt said enough preparatory work will be done to help the library get even more funding should it later apply for a construction grant. He believes this award will be “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Youngkin is also recommending an award of $69,025 for The Lincoln Theatre Technology and Film Project.

According to the governor’s office news release, “This project will digitally expand the Lincoln Theater by providing digital shows, and screening films and movies. This project will create 3.5 full-time equivalent positions, as well as include additional training opportunities for part-time staff and regional students to obtain full-time employment in technology, digital media and/or film.”

In January, Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, told the county’s board of supervisors that, if awarded, the grant would allow the theatre to install a large retractable screen, surround-sound speakers and digital projection. As well, she said, the application seeks the funds to add an outdoor screen, exterior speakers, and a portable projector so that the Lincoln can use Hurricane Alley for open-air events or show an activity taking place on the stage to people outside. The capability for livestreaming events would be included.

The proposal also features an upgrade for the theatre’s Main Street marquee. Earlier this year, Thompson said the Lincoln administration wants to preserve much of the marquee, which is not original but possesses historical value. Where now the theatre can manually change messages, an LED screen would be inserted. Thompson said the screen would not only be used to promote events at the Lincoln but could also serve as community billboard.

At the time, Thompson said she would be seeking $200,000.

The supervisors unanimously agreed to back the application with a letter of support.

A draft letter said that the addition of film to the Lincoln is “sorely needed in a county that currently has no indoor movie venues.” The letter continued saying, “This will bring jobs and boost local businesses by drawing a more diverse audience to our region…. We anticipate a film component will expand opportunities, such as local dinner and movie nights with a rotating case of local restaurants and The Lincoln.”

“To succeed as a movie house,” the letter of support said, “The Lincoln must invest in specialized equipment.”

To help strengthen The Lincoln, Utt noted that the supervisors upped its funding by $5,000 for the fiscal year that began Friday.

“On behalf of The Lincoln Theatre's Board of Directors, I am thrilled that our Technology and Film Project has been recommended for funding …. The Lincoln Theatre began as a movie palace and we are now beginning the process of returning to our roots. For historic venues with a strong performing arts program, special film events and film series play an important supporting role. Being able to offer films again on a big screen with surround sound will be a wonderful cultural asset for Marion and our community,” said Thompson Thursday evening.

Utt was equally happy about the federal investment, noting his love of the arts and their value to community life.

The 18 recommended projects totaled $8.6 million in grants. Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC is expected to finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

"These 18 projects represent the innovation and strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Appalachian region, and I am excited to see these projects succeed in helping these communities thrive," said Youngkin in the release. "With this investment through the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Appalachia communities will not only gain vital quality-of-life improvements but economic opportunities that will help bring better jobs and stronger economies to the region."

"Appalachian economies have been hit hard, both by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn of the coal industry, and it is crucial to invest in our Appalachian region," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "Many of these projects will provide critical, targeted assistance in community-identified areas, from improved water systems and workforce development to creating entrepreneurial ecosystems and improving broadband access, giving Appalachia communities the tools they need to flourish."

Established in 1965, ARC is a federal agency focused on economic development throughout the Appalachian region.

Youngkin gave a nod for $1,000,000 each to neighboring Wythe and Tazewell counties.

In Tazewell County, the project “would provide adequate water and sewer service to a new aquaculture business, Pure Salmon Virginia LLC, support a total of 218 new jobs and leverage a $358.8 million private investment through the construction of off-site water system and sewer system improvements.”

In Wythe County, the money would be used to “expand wastewater service capacity at the construction site of a nitrile manufacturing facility in Progress Park. This facility will employ approximately 2,500 persons (200 in the first 18 months), and this expanded wastewater service capacity will alleviate the need for a new sewer treatment plant in the county.”

The Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) was given the nod for $100,000 to “create a long-term vision for the organization, including an economic impact study, a business plan, a marketing plan and a strategic plan. SRRA will use the products from this project to drive future ARC implementation projects.”