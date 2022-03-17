Marion man sentenced in federal child porn distribution case

A Marion man will spend more than seven years in federal prison following his guilty plea last September to distributing images of the sexual abuse of prepubescent girls.

Travis Shane Smith, 38, was handed his sentence on Wednesday.

According to court documents, an undercover law enforcement officer in Winnebago County, Wisconsin identified Smith as a member of a child pornography chatroom on the messaging service KIK in 2020. A criminal complaint states that the undercover officer observed Smith, under the username “tman_1983,” distribute videos of the girls being sexually abused.

Facing between seven years and three months and nine years in prison per the recommended sentencing guidelines, Smith’s attorney, Dennis Lee, filed a motion for a downward departure requesting a sentence of five years.

Lee wrote in the motion that Smith accepted responsibility for his crimes, had cooperated and would continue to cooperate with the government in investigating and prosecuting other individuals involved in trading child pornography.

“While Travis can’t undue [sic] the harm that was perpetrated on these children, he wants the Court to know that he is deeply ashamed and sorry for his role in perpetuating their suffering,” Lee wrote.

Lee said his client planned “to take advantage of any and all educational, vocational and counseling programs offered to him in the Bureau of Prisons.”

The court denied Smith’s request for a downward departure and sentenced Smith to seven years and three months in federal prison. Following his release from prison, Smith will spend five years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. As part of the special conditions of his release, Smith is also prohibited from purchasing, possessing or using any computer, cell phone or other internet-capable device without the court’s approval.

In a September press release following Smith’s guilty plea, then Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said, “Distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children perpetuates their trauma and abuse, and simply will not be tolerated. It remains a top priority of our office to investigate and prosecute those who seek to victimize children. We appreciate the good work of our federal, state and local partners who brought Smith to justice.”

The FBI, Virginia State Police, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department investigated the case.

