Washington County crash claims life of Saltville man

A June 24 single-vehicle crash in Washington County has claimed the life of a Saltville man.
According to a news release, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Route 740 just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The release said 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was transported to Johnson City Medical Center after the 1990 Ford F350 he was driving ran off the road. According to the release, Blevins overcorrected, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and tree, and overturning in the roadway.
Blevins died from his injuries on Monday.
The crash remains under investigation.