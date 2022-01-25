Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster pets Foxy and Carlos, inseparable best friends who were returned to the humane society due to the owner moving overseas.

Sweet Foxy is a gorgeous dark orange tabby girl, and her protector, Carlos, is a big hunk of a guy — around 18 pounds.

Foxy and Carlos are healthy, spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

For more information about this dynamic duo, or any of the pets at FCHS, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

Don’t forget to inquire about the monthly spay/neuter shuttle.