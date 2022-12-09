Chilhowie PD seeking information after pedestrian hit under I-81 bridge

Chilhowie police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian being struck or clipped by a vehicle under the Interstate 81 overpass on Thursday evening to contact the department.

Police Chief Andrew Moss said a man reported that he’d been hit while walking underneath the interstate bridge on Whitetop Road. Police were called just after 6 p.m., after another driver found the man on the road.

Moss said that at this point, police believe the incident to have been an accident and are not currently investigating it as a criminal act. The man described the vehicle to police as a white dually flatbed or rollback truck. Moss said it’s possible the driver may not have realized the vehicle made contact with the man, who suffered minor injuries. He said the man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

The area where the incident occurred was recently under construction to widen the road for a turning lane. Moss said barrier walls lining the road leave little room for foot traffic. With the high number of pedestrians that pass under the bridge, he said the department would be working with VDOT to try to get a walkway added to allow for safer passage.

The chief said no one at the scene witnessed what happened.

“We’re hoping to talk to anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking under the bridge at that time,” he said, adding that he also encourages anyone driving a vehicle matching that description and who was in the area at that time to contact the department.

In other Chilhowie investigations, police are seeking information on the theft of a box trailer taken from the Chilhowie Rental Hub parking lot earlier this month. Moss said the 5-foot by 10-foot trailer was unhitched from a truck in the lot sometime between Friday, Dec. 2 after 4 p.m. and the following Monday morning.

Anyone with information on either investigation is asked to call the Chilhowie PD at 276-646-3232