More than 100 young anglers took to the Little River earlier this month for the annual Kids Fishing Day.

Only one participant left with the “Big Fish” trophy for having caught the largest trout during the tournament (2.6 pounds): Leslie Bowles.

There were three age groups that also received trophies.

Ages five and under:

Mason Carr — First

Ryder Gathins — Second

Arianna Sowers — Third

Ages six to 10:

Willah Underwood — First

Josiah Underwood — Second

June Harvey — Third

Ages 11-13:

Eli Craig — First

Garrett Vest — Second

Kinley Dunn — Third

The annual Floyd Kids Fishing Day is sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Forestry.