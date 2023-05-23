More than 100 young anglers took to the Little River earlier this month for the annual Kids Fishing Day.
Only one participant left with the “Big Fish” trophy for having caught the largest trout during the tournament (2.6 pounds): Leslie Bowles.
There were three age groups that also received trophies.
Ages five and under:
Mason Carr — First
Ryder Gathins — Second
Arianna Sowers — Third
Ages six to 10:
Willah Underwood — First
Josiah Underwood — Second
June Harvey — Third
Ages 11-13:
People are also reading…
Eli Craig — First
Garrett Vest — Second
Kinley Dunn — Third
The annual Floyd Kids Fishing Day is sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Forestry.