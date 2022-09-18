Voting open for Best of Floyd

Voting is open for the public to choose the best businesses and services in Floyd County for 2022.
Votes can be cast online at https://bit.ly/BestofFloyd22 until midnight on Sept. 22.
The following is a list of businesses up for awards and their respective categories:
Auto Dealer (new)
- Autoville
- Floyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Auto Dealer (used)
- Autoville
- Bell’s Towing
- Floyd CDJR
Auto Body Shop
- Bernie Baxter Auto Body
People are also reading…
- Hartman Auto
- Spencer’s Body Shop
Auto Service Center
- C&C Repair
- Nichols Brothers Exhaust LLC
- Alum Ridge Auto Repair
- Floyd CDJR
- Main St. Auto Repair
- Marshall’s Auto Sales and Service LLC
Farm Equipment
- CW Harman & Son Building Supply
- Farmers Supply
- T & E
Garage
- Alum Ridge Auto Repair
- Autoville
- C&C
- Hartman Auto
- Spencer’s Body Shop
Towing and Repair
- Bell’s Towing
- Marshall’s Automotive
- Randall Whitlock
Art Gallery/Museum
- Bell’s Gallery
- Buffalo Mountain Brewery
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- Floyd Center for the Arts
- The Maggie Gallery
Artisan
- Aven Tanner
- Cathy Renee Banks
- Mark E. Cox
- Sarah McCarthy
Band/Musician
- Danny bolt
- The Hylton Sisters
- Morgan Fichter
- Music Road Co.
- Seph Custer
Event Venue
- Floyd Center for the Arts
- 84 Events
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- The Floyd Country Store
Family Entertainment
- Buffalo Mountain Brewery
- Buffalo Mountain Ziplines
- Great Oaks Country Club
- On the Water
- The Floyd Country Store
Golf Course
- Auburn Hills
- Draper Valley
- Great Oaks
Accountant
- H&R Block
- Thompson and Griffin PC
- Vickie’s Tax Service LLC
Bank
- Atlantic Union Bank
- Carter Bank and Trust
- Skyline National Bank
Financial Planners
- David Cross/ Edward Jones
- Patrick Moran
Insurance Agency
- David Blevins – State Farm
- Floyd Farm Bureau
- Nationwide Ins Dirk Davis
Tax Preparation
- Micky Hatcher
- Vickie Spangler Income Tax and Computer Service
Bakery
- Big Indian Farm
- The Bread Basket
- Copper Hill Cakes and Goodies
- Red Rooster Bakery
- The Floyd Country Store
Bar/Bartender
- Buffalo Mountain Brewery
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- Lush Lounge
Biscuit
- Blue Ridge Restaurant
- DJ’s Drive In
- Floyd Xpress Market
Breakfast
- Blue Ridge Diner
- DJ’s Drive In
- Floyd Xpress
Brewery/Winery
- Buffalo Mountain Brewery
- Chateau Morrisette
- Villa Appalacia
Burger
- American Pie Restaurant
- Blue Ridge Restaurant
- DJ’s Drive In
- Small Town Grill House
Catering
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- The Floyd Country Store
- Pizza Inn
- Slaughter’s Supermarket
Coffee Shop
- Circle K
- Floyd Xpress
- Red Rooster Coffee
Deli/Sub Shop
- The Bread Basket
- Slaughter’s
- Subway
Family/Casual Dining
- Blue Ridge Restaurant
- DJ’s Drive In
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- El Charro
- The Floyd Country Store
Fine Dining
- Chateau Morrisette
- Lush Lounge
- Parkway Grille
- Pine Tavern
Hot Dogs
- DJ’s Drive In
- Midway Grocery
Ice Cream
- DJ’s Drive In
- The Soda Fountain at the Floyd Country Store
- Floyd Xpress
Lunch
- Blue Ridge Café
- DJ’s Drive In
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- El Charro
- Small Town Grill house
- The Floyd Country Store
Pizza
- Dogtown Roadhouse
- Mickey G’s
- Pizza Inn
Sandwich Shop
- The Bread Basket
- Subway
Supermarket
- Food Lion
- Slaughter’s Supermarket
Sweet Tea
- DJ’s Drive In
- The Floyd Country Store
- Hardee’s
- Pizza Inn
Assisted Living Facility/Nursing Home
- Oak Haven
- Skyline Rehab
Chiropractor
- Collins Chiropractic Center
- Manifesting Wellness Chiropractic
Dentist
- Dr. Conduff Jr
- French Family Dentistry
Doctor/Physician
- Carrilion Clinic Family Medicine in Floyd
- Dr. Sue Osborne
- Lewis Gale Physicians
- Tri-Area Health
Drug Store
- CVS Pharmacy
- The Pharm House
Eye Care
- Commonwealth Eye Care
- Dr. Saliba
Hearing Center
- Beltone
- NRV Hearing
Hospital/Medical Facility
- Carillion Family
- Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery
- Tri-Area Health
Massage
- Kimberly Basham
- Northside Massage
Alternative Medicine
- Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine
- Collins Chiropractic Clinic
- Healing Tree Wellness Center
Cable/Internet Provider
- Citizens Telephone Cooperative
- Hughes Net
Contractor
- Daniel Bishop of Bishop Homes
- David Morris of Upon Earth Services
- Esensten Construction
- Leslie Wilson
- Reed Construction
- Utopian Homes
Heating and Air (HVAC)
- Smith Heating & Air
- Clark Gas and Oil
- Midway Grocery and Oil Co.
- Pearce Heating and Air
Landscaping
- Beegle Landscaping
- Mountain Top Lawncare
- Rakestraw Lawn Care
- Triple J Lawncare
- Upon Earth Services
Barber Shop
- Chel’s Chop Shop
- Floyd’s Barber Shop
- Gussied Up
Funeral Home
- Gardner Funeral Home
- Maberry Funeral Home
Hair Salon
- Dot’s Beauty Shop
- Gussied Up
- Kathy Nolen
- Sara Smith
- Vickie Wade
Law Firms
- Dale Profitt
- James Shortt
- Jonathan Rogers
- Shortt and Murrell
Pet Grooming
- Happy Hounds Grooming
- Southern Charm Pet Grooming
- The Animal Care Center
- Veterinarian/Animal Hospital
Animal Care Center
- Blue Ridge Veterinary
- Dr. Made at Riner Animal Hospital
- Dr. Sam Altizer of New River Veterinary Services
Antique Store
- Chic’s Antiques
- Finders Keepers
Convenience Store
- Circle K
- Floyd Xpress
- West End Market
- Willis Village Mart
Furniture Store
- Angels in the Attic
- Finders Keepers
Gardening and Supplies
- Slaughter’s Garden Center
- Slaughter’s Supermarket
- Upon the Earth
Gift Shops
- Elma’s corner
- The Floyd Center for the Arts
- The Floyd Country Store
- Heather’s at the Village Green
- The Maggie Gallery
- New Mountain Mercantile
Grocery Stores
- Food Lion
- Slaughters
Hardware Stores
- CW Harman and Son
- Willis Ridge
Clothing Stores
- Angels in the Attic
- Hey Helen
- Little Dress Shop
- New Mountain Mercantile
Autcion Co./Auctioneer
- Circle T Auctions
- Dale Moran
- Jeff Thompson
- Matt Gallimore
Real Estate Agency
- Blue Ridge Land and Auction
- Thomas and Wall
Real Estate Agent
- Darrell Hylton
- Derek Wall
- Levi Cox
- Lucy Lamanna