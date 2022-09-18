 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voting open for Best of Floyd

Best of Floyd 2022

Voting is open for the public to choose the best businesses and services in Floyd County for 2022.

Votes can be cast online at https://bit.ly/BestofFloyd22 until midnight on Sept. 22.

The following is a list of businesses up for awards and their respective categories:

Auto Dealer (new)

- Autoville

- Floyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Auto Dealer (used)

- Autoville

- Bell’s Towing

- Floyd CDJR

Auto Body Shop

- Bernie Baxter Auto Body

- Hartman Auto

- Spencer’s Body Shop

Auto Service Center

- C&C Repair

- Nichols Brothers Exhaust LLC

- Alum Ridge Auto Repair

- Floyd CDJR

- Main St. Auto Repair

- Marshall’s Auto Sales and Service LLC

Farm Equipment

- CW Harman & Son Building Supply

- Farmers Supply

- T & E

Garage

- Alum Ridge Auto Repair

- Autoville

- C&C

- Hartman Auto

- Spencer’s Body Shop

Towing and Repair

- Bell’s Towing

- Marshall’s Automotive

- Randall Whitlock

Art Gallery/Museum

- Bell’s Gallery

- Buffalo Mountain Brewery

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- Floyd Center for the Arts

- The Maggie Gallery

Artisan

- Aven Tanner

- Cathy Renee Banks

- Mark E. Cox

- Sarah McCarthy

Band/Musician

- Danny bolt

- The Hylton Sisters

- Morgan Fichter

- Music Road Co.

- Seph Custer

Event Venue

- Floyd Center for the Arts

- 84 Events

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- The Floyd Country Store

Family Entertainment

- Buffalo Mountain Brewery

- Buffalo Mountain Ziplines

- Great Oaks Country Club

- On the Water

- The Floyd Country Store

Golf Course

- Auburn Hills

- Draper Valley

- Great Oaks

Accountant

- H&R Block

- Thompson and Griffin PC

- Vickie’s Tax Service LLC

Bank

- Atlantic Union Bank

- Carter Bank and Trust

- Skyline National Bank

Financial Planners

- David Cross/ Edward Jones

- Patrick Moran

Insurance Agency

- David Blevins – State Farm

- Floyd Farm Bureau

- Nationwide Ins Dirk Davis

Tax Preparation

- Micky Hatcher

- Vickie Spangler Income Tax and Computer Service

Bakery

- Big Indian Farm

- The Bread Basket

- Copper Hill Cakes and Goodies

- Red Rooster Bakery

- The Floyd Country Store

Bar/Bartender

- Buffalo Mountain Brewery

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- Lush Lounge

Biscuit

- Blue Ridge Restaurant

- DJ’s Drive In

- Floyd Xpress Market

Breakfast

- Blue Ridge Diner

- DJ’s Drive In

- Floyd Xpress

Brewery/Winery

- Buffalo Mountain Brewery

- Chateau Morrisette

- Villa Appalacia

Burger

- American Pie Restaurant

- Blue Ridge Restaurant

- DJ’s Drive In

- Small Town Grill House

Catering

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- The Floyd Country Store

- Pizza Inn

- Slaughter’s Supermarket

Coffee Shop

- Circle K

- Floyd Xpress

- Red Rooster Coffee

Deli/Sub Shop

- The Bread Basket

- Slaughter’s

- Subway

Family/Casual Dining

- Blue Ridge Restaurant

- DJ’s Drive In

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- El Charro

- The Floyd Country Store

Fine Dining

- Chateau Morrisette

- Lush Lounge

- Parkway Grille

- Pine Tavern

Hot Dogs

- DJ’s Drive In

- Midway Grocery

Ice Cream

- DJ’s Drive In

- The Soda Fountain at the Floyd Country Store

- Floyd Xpress

Lunch

- Blue Ridge Café

- DJ’s Drive In

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- El Charro

- Small Town Grill house

- The Floyd Country Store

Pizza

- Dogtown Roadhouse

- Mickey G’s

- Pizza Inn

Sandwich Shop

- The Bread Basket

- Subway

Supermarket

- Food Lion

- Slaughter’s Supermarket

Sweet Tea

- DJ’s Drive In

- The Floyd Country Store

- Hardee’s

- Pizza Inn

Assisted Living Facility/Nursing Home

- Oak Haven

- Skyline Rehab

Chiropractor

- Collins Chiropractic Center

- Manifesting Wellness Chiropractic

Dentist

- Dr. Conduff Jr

- French Family Dentistry

Doctor/Physician

- Carrilion Clinic Family Medicine in Floyd

- Dr. Sue Osborne

- Lewis Gale Physicians

- Tri-Area Health

Drug Store

- CVS Pharmacy

- The Pharm House

Eye Care

- Commonwealth Eye Care

- Dr. Saliba

Hearing Center

- Beltone

- NRV Hearing

Hospital/Medical Facility

- Carillion Family

- Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery

- Tri-Area Health

Massage

- Kimberly Basham

- Northside Massage

Alternative Medicine

- Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine

- Collins Chiropractic Clinic

- Healing Tree Wellness Center

Cable/Internet Provider

- Citizens Telephone Cooperative

- Hughes Net

Contractor

- Daniel Bishop of Bishop Homes

- David Morris of Upon Earth Services

- Esensten Construction

- Leslie Wilson

- Reed Construction

- Utopian Homes

Heating and Air (HVAC)

- Smith Heating & Air

- Clark Gas and Oil

- Midway Grocery and Oil Co.

- Pearce Heating and Air

Landscaping

- Beegle Landscaping

- Mountain Top Lawncare

- Rakestraw Lawn Care

- Triple J Lawncare

- Upon Earth Services

Barber Shop

- Chel’s Chop Shop

- Floyd’s Barber Shop

- Gussied Up

Funeral Home

- Gardner Funeral Home

- Maberry Funeral Home

Hair Salon

- Dot’s Beauty Shop

- Gussied Up

- Kathy Nolen

- Sara Smith

- Vickie Wade

Law Firms

- Dale Profitt

- James Shortt

- Jonathan Rogers

- Shortt and Murrell

Pet Grooming

- Happy Hounds Grooming

- Southern Charm Pet Grooming

- The Animal Care Center

- Veterinarian/Animal Hospital

Animal Care Center

- Blue Ridge Veterinary

- Dr. Made at Riner Animal Hospital

- Dr. Sam Altizer of New River Veterinary Services

Antique Store

- Chic’s Antiques

- Finders Keepers

Convenience Store

- Circle K

- Floyd Xpress

- West End Market

- Willis Village Mart

Furniture Store

- Angels in the Attic

- Finders Keepers

Gardening and Supplies

- Slaughter’s Garden Center

- Slaughter’s Supermarket

- Upon the Earth

Gift Shops

- Elma’s corner

- The Floyd Center for the Arts

- The Floyd Country Store

- Heather’s at the Village Green

- The Maggie Gallery

- New Mountain Mercantile

Grocery Stores

- Food Lion

- Slaughters

Hardware Stores

- CW Harman and Son

- Willis Ridge

Clothing Stores

- Angels in the Attic

- Hey Helen

- Little Dress Shop

- New Mountain Mercantile

Autcion Co./Auctioneer

- Circle T Auctions

- Dale Moran

- Jeff Thompson

- Matt Gallimore

Real Estate Agency

- Blue Ridge Land and Auction

- Thomas and Wall

Real Estate Agent

- Darrell Hylton

- Derek Wall

- Levi Cox

- Lucy Lamanna

