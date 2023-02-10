There are several local runners-up in the annual reader-voted competition from Blue Ridge Outdoors and three local businesses were voted Best of the Blue Ridge.

The public could vote online Nov. 8-21, 2022, and the results were announced online in late-January and in the February edition of Blue Ridge Outdoors.

The Floyd Country Store was voted Best Restaurant, with its variety of menu items from pickled beet salads to fresh pastries to soups to sandwiches.

Heather Krantz, Floyd Country Store co-owner, said the café team “works so hard,” and she is proud of the work put into menu options and customer service.

“We are always looking for new ways to offer the best possible dining experience for our customers, and it is wonderful to be recognized in this way alongside so many other amazing Floyd businesses,” Krantz said.

FloydFest, planned to take place for the first time in the Check area for the 2023, was voted the Best Music Festival.

Buffalo Mountain Ziplines was a runner up in the Best Zipline category, and Red Rooster Coffee took the same title for Best Coffee Shop.

Red Rooster Co-Founder and Co-Owner Haden Polseno-Hensley said getting runner up is an honor, but means the team needs to work harder and reclaim the title of Best Coffee Shop, last secured in 2022.

“We aim to be the obvious and unequivocally best coffee shop experience that our customers have ever had,” he said.

John McEnhill, owner of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines and former Floyd County Chamber of Commerce director, said the recognition is a “validation that guests enjoyed their zipline experience here — the zipline course, our safety and hospitality — and I am very proud of our team of guides.”

He said he is “so proud” of Floyd County having so many winners and runners up considering the region that Blue Ridge Outdoors covers.

“This collective recognition puts a spotlight on Floyd and will help bring more visitors to Floyd,” McEnhill said.

Best Wellness Center of the Blue Ridge for 2023 was voted to be the Primland Resort Spa in Meadows of Dan. Floyd’s Mountainside Holistic Clinic, owned by Dr. Jessica Zummo, was a runner up.

MHC is approaching its second anniversary of operating in Floyd, and Zummo said she and her staff serve patients from near and far. They were “humbled” to hear the Best of the Blue Ridge results.

“People are being given hope, answers and healing every day,” Zummo said.

Chateau Morrisette was voted the Best Winery, and 5 Mile Mountain Distillery took runner up for Best Distillery after being voted Best last year.

Considering the number of distilleries in the Blue Ridge area, the 5 Mile Mountain team said, “… to be recognized as one of the best is a huge honor for us, our local organic grain source, Gracious Day Grains, and our community of supporters.”

Find a full list of Best of the Blue Ridge 2023 from Blue Ridge Outdoors online at www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/go-outside/best-of-the-blue-ridge-2023. Most winners and runners up range from North Carolina to West Virginia.