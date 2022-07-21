Wytheville man indicted on child porn charges

A Wytheville man is behind bars on two child pornography charges following Monday’s grand jury session.

Daniel Alexander Addair, 28, was arrested on Wednesday after being indicted on two September 2021 counts of possessing child porn. He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation in February involving the possession and solicitation of child exploitation material.

As part of the investigation, police searched a 4880 West Lee Highway residence on April 19, seized several digital and electronic devices, and interviewed Addair, who was present during the search.

“Mr. Addair admitted to investigators that he had been portraying himself online in chat forums as a young underage female to solicit images of child exploitation material from others online,” police said.

Addair’s arraignment has been set for Aug. 22 in Wythe County Circuit Court.