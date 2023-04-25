Two local boys got the chance to have their signatures added to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office's Autism Awareness patrol vehicle in honor of Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month 2023.

Sergeant Cody Brown has been driving the special FCSO vehicle since February of 2022. The theme was largely inspired by Brown’s son, Joey, and Dawson Hollandsworth, the son of FCSO Administrative Assistant Tara Hollandsworth, both of whom have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Karisa Brown, Sgt. Brown’s sister, sketched up the decals of the boys’ signatures.

Also to recognize Autism Awareness this month, FCSO deputies have been wearing multi-color puzzle piece badges. Team members have been wearing puzzle piece pins since 2020.

“The badges and pins are a great talking piece allowing our deputies to engage with the public and explain the meaning behind the special badges,” FCSO said in a statement. “ [All of these efforts] are just a small way for us to show that we support our (community) members with autism and recognize their struggle.”