More than 200 kites will be available at Floyd County Parks and Recreation on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday for the Kite Festival and Earth Day Celebration.

The event will include kid’s activities, food trucks, music, local organizations, free trees and more from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 22).

The event will take place at the rec park (281 Park Drive) regardless of weather. As of Tuesday, April 18, the forecast for Saturday in Floyd included early rain showers with steadier rain throughout the day and overnight.

“Fingers crossed that the rain holds off until later in the day,” said Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg.

Booths will include Partnership for Floyd handing out free trees with a purchase of a tube, SustainFloyd, Virginia Department of Forestry, Phoenix Hardwoods, a Master Naturalist, a Crystal and Metaphysical business, the Floyd Center for the Arts, Mother’s Child Farm and more, Legg said.

She said the event is “a great tourism effort as it provides another reason for people to visit Floyd,” and it’s another family friendly event for the community to participate in.

The Floyd rec department hosted a kite festival in 2019, but subsequent events have been postponed by the pandemic, and the restructuring of Floyd Tourism and Floyd County Parks and Recreation, as well as other factors.

FCPR Director Jacob Agee said the idea is to host an event where community members can enjoy nature and see some of the recent upgrades across the grounds, including the new playground equipment, updated children’s’ trails and more.

“We have put a great deal of effort into planning this event,” Agee said. “We have been fortunate to work with folks like Floyd Tourism, the town, Hotel Floyd, Partnership for Floyd and several others.”

The new playground will be celebrated with a ceremony before the Kite Festival and Earth Day Celebration on Saturday morning.

A total of 250 kites will be available while supplies last, courtesy of Floyd County officials and the Board of Supervisors, and participants are encouraged to bring their own.

There will be face painting, an Earth Day-based scavenger hunt, Earth Day clean up crews, and other activities for community members of all ages.

“We have done a kite festival in years past, and it has been a great success,” Agee said. “We plan to bring this event back next year.”

Legg agreed and said the tourism department hopes it will become an annual event in Floyd.