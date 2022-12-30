Local leaders look forward to 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, local leaders are looking to 2023 and the projects that will impact the community.

Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said a new year gives the Town an opportunity to reach into the future for new and exciting projects.

“The Town of Wytheville has numerous initiatives that will hopefully come to fruition during 2023,” she said.

One important report expected to cross the desks of council members is a recent compensation study that compares Town salaries to comparable ones in other areas. The Town Council expects to work with its administration and management team to bring Town employees up to more compatible wages and compete for today’s workforce.

In addition, the town will accept bids next year on Phase 3 of the Heritage Walk project, which will connect the existing sidewalks on Tazewell Street at Ridge Road with the E. Lee Trinkle Visitor Center.

Plans also call for the Heritage Walk pedestrian crosswalk on Main Street to have a flashing beacon signal that pedestrians can control by pushing a button.

Also, design work for the Heritage Walk Museum Connector project should begin next year.

The Heritage Walk Museum Connector will link the existing Heritage Walk to the Wytheville Heritage Preservation Center, the Thomas J. Boyd Museum and the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum along Spiller and Tazewell Streets. The Museum Connector will also serve the former Spiller School Annex. The project will also improve pedestrian safety around the Tazewell Street entrance for Spiller Elementary School.

Other projects on the horizon in Wytheville include a VDOT project to update the signal control and intersection of Fourth and Main streets. The project will allow signal controls to be handled remotely to manage traffic when there is an issue, the mayor said. In addition, the Town has applied for funding to improve crosswalks in town.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Crystal Springs has received a donation of a bike tool workstation for bike repair; it will be installed next year.

The Town’s engineering department has caught up on water main breaks and will start on new projects as time allows, Taylor said.

Other projects include a new computer system for the treasurer’s office, an update on town codes, the expansion of tourism promotion into new geographic markets, and the “Build It 2025” housing grant program to expand housing opportunities in the town.

“Wytheville has a bright and vibrant future full of growth,” Mayor Taylor said. “We are happy to work on these and other projects for the benefit of our citizens.”

In Rural Retreat, Mayor Tim Litz said the main projects will revolve around something that’s not so pretty, but is necessary for growth: infrastructure — specifically, water and sewer improvements.

Litz said the town’s aging system is losing water to leaks that must be addressed.

“It’s typical of any place that’s been around for 50 years or more,” he said. “We will be directing most of our resources in working on the water and sewer.”

The Town had hoped to receive funding for a water treatment plant at the town crossroads, but did not receive a grant for which it applied. Litz said the town will apply again next year.

The downtown lot designated for a farmer’s market has been cleaned up and is grassed over, just waiting for a decision on whether to use an existing building or build a new one for the market. A committee is studying the situation.

“The downtown project is by no means off; we just didn’t get it finished as quickly as we’d like,” Litz said. “It looks really nice; the sidewalk is complete and the grass is growing.”

Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said 2022 has been an active year for the county, and many projects started this year, should be finished in 2023.

“Highlights include Point Broadband’s continued installation of broadband throughout underserved areas of Wythe County, and the county’s improvement of our radio communication system for fire, rescue, and law enforcement,” Bear said in an email.

The county is working on two join projects with the Town of Wytheville – the new water tank on Lots Gap Road should be completed next year and continued construction on the expansion of the New River Regional Water Authority.

“We anticipate our county office building addition project being completed and will be relocating the treasurer and the commissioner of the revenue to their new offices,” Bear said, adding that officials are also excited about the construction of the new middle school at George Wythe High School.

“Finally, we look forward to hockey starting at the APEX Center next winter,” Bear said. “We are thankful to have these projects, and others not listed, as it shows that our citizens are committed to improvements in our county to make Wythe County a great place to live, play, and work. We hope 2023 is a great year for all of our citizens.”

One project that could impact Wythe County for generations is slated to begin initial operations in 2023: Blue Star NBR. When completed, the facility will make medical-grade NBR (Nitrile Butadiene Rubber) for use in the production of nitrile examination gloves.

According to the company website, NBR is a synthetic rubber polymer made from acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is used in several industries as a material for hoses, seals, adhesives, and molded goods. Blue Star’s NBR will be produced primarily for use in disposable gloves, an important form of personal protective equipment for members of the healthcare, laboratory, and food service industries.

“Our goals for 2023 will be to finish construction of the NBR facility and continue hiring personnel as we get ready to start large scale production,” said Blue Star CEO Scott Maier.

Another project officials hope will positively impact the area is the Millwald Theatre, the renovated movie theatre that opened its doors Dec. 9.

“Some goals include building a music scene for local, regional and national artists; building a consistent film schedule, not just fun holiday stuff, but also meaningful and impactful films you may not see on a big screen in Southwest Virginia; and we want to figure out ways to engage our student community – both as audience members and performers on our stage,” Millwald Executive Director Jeff Potts said. “Most of all, we want to grow as an operations teams so we can be proud of everything that happens on our stage and screen. It takes a lot of talented and dedicated people to make this ‘magic’ happen!”

Potts said the Millwald hopes to provide a memorable arts experience to everyone in the community.

“We want to provide a reason to gather and create memories with friends and family,” he said. “And have some fun!”