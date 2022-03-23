Floyd County Young Life to host spaghetti dinner Friday

A Christian outreach ministry that has been in Floyd for more than a decade, Floyd County Young Life will host a spring fundraiser on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at Floyd United Methodist Church.

In December, long-time Area Director Trey Thompson and his family moved to Alabama to be closer to his extended family. While the Thompsons are missed, Floyd Young Life is moving forward with hiring a new Area Director, anticipating having the position filled by early summer.

The March 25 Drive Thru Spaghetti Dinner is a part of FCYL’s effort to allow the new area director to hit the ground running. As a nonprofit organization, the budget is completely supported by the generosity of people and businesses in Floyd County and beyond.

The dinner will consist of take-out spaghetti meals with ingredients donated by local businesses. The bread will be supplied by Mickey G’s, the desserts will be homemade by the Floyd United Methodist Church, the ground beef will be supplied by Willis Village Mart and the sauce will be homemade by a committee member.

Those who attend are encouraged to dine at the Floyd United Methodist Church picnic shelter, take the meals home, to your local ballgame, or donate meals to local service personnel.

Young Life meets with high school and middle school students in small groups, Bible studies and in club activities to share the Word of Jesus Christ. Outreach is led by volunteers who seek to build authentic friendships, introduce them to Jesus Christ and grow in their faith, often with kids who have had no exposure to the Gospel.

The drive thru dinner starts at 5 p.m., Friday, March 25, at 417 E. Main St. in Floyd.

Come join Floyd County Young Life as they host a Drive Thru Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser this Friday, March 25th from 5-7:30 pm at Floyd United Methodist Church, 417 East Main Street in Floyd.