Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville, a branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system, is offering free prom dresses to area high school students for another year.

Beginning March 1, high school students in the New River Valley are invited to make an appointment by calling (540) 268-1964 to browse the library's collection of donated prom dresses. Each student is eligible to choose one dress from the collection for free.

The dresses are available in a variety of sizes, styles and colors to suit every student's individual taste.

The library asks that students who are interested in selecting a prom dress make an appointment in advance. It is open to any current high school student who needs a dress for prom. All dresses are absolutely free.

For more information, contact Cindy Minnick, Branch Manager, Meadowbrook Public Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Rd., Shawsville, VA, 24162; call (540) 268-1964; or email cminnick@mfrl.org.