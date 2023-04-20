Members of the Francis Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4667 Auxiliary in Marion recently honored winners in the annual Creative Art Contest.

Students from Marion Senior High School participated in the contest that sought creative art entries with a patriotic theme. There were 14 entries and three chosen winners.

First place went to Bethany Crigger, 11th grade, winning $200. Second place went to Reid Halsey, 12th grade, winning $100. Third place went to Ava Smith, 10th grade, winning $50.

First place will go on to compete at the annual VFW Auxiliary convention in June.

Awards were presented by Auxiliary President Wanda Owens and Treasurer Penny Johnson.