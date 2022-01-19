Highlanders take Buffs to OT, Buffs grab 55-47 win

After leading the Highlanders through more than three-and-a-half quarters last Friday night, the Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad saw a hard press that wiped out the lead when the Highlanders fouled Lady Buffalo Destiny Harman with 15.2 seconds left in the game.

Harman stepped up to the foul line and sank the first shot Jan. 14, tying the match 41 all. The second was no good, and the game went into overtime, where the ladies of Floyd took control with a mix of two-point shots, three-pointers and foul shots win 55-47 over the Glenvar Highlanders.

Kiley Harman led the Lady Buffs scoring with 19 points, followed closely by Harman with 18, including a trio of three-pointers and valuable foul shots. Mackenzie Thompson added 11 points, Leah Hamlin added four, plus three by Karlie Nichols and two from Jaden Nichols.

Besides Harman’s 3 three-pointers, Thompson had two and K. Nichols one.

The win put the Lady Buffs’ record at 5-5 overall and 1-1 in district play.

In the Junior Varsity match, the Lady Buffs took the lead from the opening tipoff and won going away with a 38-10 tally.

In what was supposed to be a varsity-JV match on Thursday, Jan. 13, the varsity Ladies took down the Patrick County Cougars 58-44 after the JV team stayed in Stuart and was unable to play.

Kiley Hylton paced Buffs scoring with 15 points, with Destiny Harman dropping in 12. Sabine Blevins and Mackenzie Thompson scored 9 points each with Carly Thompson adding 5, Leah Hamlin 4, Karley Bond 2, and 1 each from Leah Blevin and Zoey Snavely.

Harman’s point total included two 3 pointers.

The Lady Buffs took the lead early and held it at 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, then added to the lead 22-16 at the half and 42-31 heading into the fourth and finished with a 14-point victory with the 58-44 victory on Jan. 13.

The boys were sidelined last week by a COVID quarantine but were scheduled go play with the girls teams in a four-game match at FCHS against Carroll County on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Those games were cancelled due to weather.JK

All four of the squads were scheduled for on the road on Thursday with the boys returning to home Friday night to play Pulaski County.