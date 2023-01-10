Night meeting time changed for 2023

The first meeting of 2023 included reorganization, annual presentations and more for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork and Vice-Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District both retained their leadership positions for the new calendar year during the Jan. 3 meeting.

Kalinda Bechtold of Indian Valley abstained from the vote for Chairman and voted against Boothe retaining Vice-Chair.

She said she would like to see change and nominated Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch. The nomination died on the floor for the lack of a second.

Turman said he’d prefer to keep Boothe in the vice-chair position.

“...We can fight each other and still come out friends,” Turman said.

Boothe was approved for the role in a 3-2 vote.

The Board voted to change the start time of the second monthly meeting to 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The morning meeting will still begin at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday.

Chairman Turman and Locust Grove’s Levi Cox voted against the earlier start time.

Members unanimously approved the inclement weather policy for meetings and to continue using Robert’s Rules of Order.

Meetings impacted by inclement weather will begin at the original time on the Thursday following the canceled meeting.

Board appointments included the Floyd Chamber Board and Floyd Planning Commission for Bechtold.

Turman was re-appointed to the New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Area Consortium Board of Directors, New River Valley Regional Jail (with Cox as an alternate) and the Virginia Association of Counties.

The Board unanimously voted to restructure the Equipment and Vehicle Committee to include the county Transfer Station, and quarterly visits by the Chairman/Vice-Chair and the Board representative from the rescue/fire department area.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings are held at the county Administration Office at 120 W. Oxford St. Meetings are also live streamed and recorded at “FloydCountyVirginia” on YouTube.