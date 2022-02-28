JBC offerings showcased for community

A sold-out theatre of community members got the opportunity earlier this month to learn more about the June Bug Center’s offerings for local students, which range from STEAM- and tech-based to musical theatre, dance and more.

Every program at JBC was demonstrated Feb. 17 with either displays or performances, Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said. A full list of programs currently offered at the JBC includes:

Blue Ridge Strings — Presented since 2017 in partnership with Virginia's Blue Ridge Music, the Blue Ridge Strings program introduces the study of classical music on stringed instruments to students in grades three through eight through hands-on instruction and creative enrichment. Blue Ridge Strings is every Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Floyd JAM — The Floyd Junior Appalachian Musicians program is a Crooked Road/JAM program that teaches students banjo, fiddle or guitar in the style of old-time music from our region. JAM is held on Mondays from 3:30-5:50 p.m. for students in grades three to 12. The program is also available to students that are in private school or homeschooled.

Computer Camp — Students in grades fourth through sixth work on their own Piper computer for hands-on STEAM education. Each student will use their computer to go on Minecraft missions that will teach them how to build circuits that control LEDs, buzzers and a variety of sensors. Students also spend time learning to code using Pipercode.

Robotics Club — Robotics Club meets weekly after school on Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Students in grades fifth through eighth will use Mindstorm's EV3 curriculum to design, build, program and test robots to do a variety of tasks.

Lego Club — The Lego Club meets weekly from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Students in grades two through five will get LEGO building challenges each week that will focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) designs.

Musical Theater for Teens — Students in grades six to 12 meet every Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to learn the basic techniques and performances of Musical Theatre. The course covers singing, movement, acting, and help students build confidence in being on stage.

JBC Sings — In this 12-week program Floyd County children will work one day a week with expert vocal coaches to achieve things beyond their wildest dreams. Performers will showcase their hard work on stage in our own Black Box Theater and work with industry professionals on real feedback.

JBC Dance — The JBC’s 12-week dance program is designed for movers of all levels to learn about dance, make new friends and create lasting memories. Dance styles offered includes ballet, jazz, hip-hop, street styles, contemporary and more

JBC Gymnastics — Children enrolled in the recreational one-hour classes begin working on basic gymnastics skills from all the Olympic events. Classes focus on body shapes, strength/conditioning, and flexibility.

Acting Out — Presented in partnership with the Floyd Community Theatre Guild, Acting Out is every Thursday for students in grades three through seven, and teaches students the basic skills and techniques in theatre performance. Students learn public speaking, character work and confidence that results in a 30-minute play at the end of each semester.

Acting Up — A new offering from JBC, Acting Up is for teens (seventh- to 12th grade) who want to delve deeper into the theater world. This class is for all interests of theatre and will include lessons on acting, learning how to stage hand, practice with costume design, lessons on stage makeup, and even building a set. The class is very Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Hardwicke said last week some of the JBC’s most popular programs are the Lego Club, JAMs and Musical Theatre.

She provided details about an upcoming new class, specifically designed for students who have “aged out” of the Computer Camp.

By the end of the year, JBC plans to be regularly offering Junior Engineers for sixth-graders and up to learn to build electronic circuits that perform a variety of tasks. The students will use an Integrated Development Environment running on a Raspberry Pi computer to upload code to an Arduino microcontroller, which will run that code and operate the circuits.

JBC offers tuition on a sliding scale ranging from $30-$90 for six-weeks. Discounts are available to those enrolling more than one child or registering for multiple programs.

Keep up with the JBC’s offerings and programs through its weekly newsletter. Sign up at www.junebugcenter.com, and find the Center on social media at “TheJuneBugCenter” on Instagram and Facebook.

Donations can be made to the nonprofit anytime online, and community members can register for classes at www.junebugcenter.com.