Final home games coming up

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes tennis team celebrated Senior Night last Thursday with a 9-0 pasting of Martinsville.

On May 3, the team took down Alleghany 8-2.

The May 5 match put the Buffs at 8-1, with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Buffaloes tennis squad also beat Martinsville (9-0) and Alleghany (7-2) giving, holding a 9-3 record with three games left.

The Lady Buffs finish their season with a home stretch against Glenvar on May 10, Carroll County on May 13 (Senior Night), and Radford next week.

The baseball Buffaloes lost a tight game to Alleghany 11-10 last week, giving them a record of 6-9-1 with four games remaining. The Buffs face Patrick County at home on May 11 and Carroll County, also in Floyd, on May 13 before finishing the regular season next week at Radford.

The Lady Buffs beat Patrick Henry at home in softball 23-4 last week but lost 14-4 to Alleghany at home. The team stands with a 4-12 record ahead of its May 10, 11 and 13 games.

Floyd track athletes faced multiple schools on May 11 of this week at FCHS, and the 0-9 soccer Lady Buffaloes faced Glenvar on May 10 and Carroll County on May 13. Both matches are at home.