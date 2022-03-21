Bev Wymer: Defying the odds

COVID-19 stole part of Bev Wymer’s life.

Today, the woman many described as a Christmas miracle calls herself blessed.

For 21 years, the Marion resident has worked as an administrative assistant at Marion Senior High School. By students and staff alike, Bev is known for her smile and willingness to help someone in need.

For a decade, Bev also brought her energy and smile to serving as a cheerleading coach. Remembering, she said, “I loved it.” Still, 10 years was enough, she believed.

Through it all, MSHS has become a second home and extended family. For as much as she cared about the students, Bev didn’t believe they knew who she was.

Current and former students would prove her wrong.

Describing her work duties, she said, “I’m there for everything.”

That didn’t change with the pandemic. Bev just added wiping surfaces down with sanitizer and other cleaning to her tasks.

Bev acknowledges that she wasn’t sure about COVID-19. She had suspicions that the press was exaggerating the situation. Nonetheless, she and her family were cautious.

Her daughter Amanda noted that they stopped going out to eat and would just visit at home.

To this day, Bev said, “I don’t know where I got it.”

She did contract the virus and began showing symptoms the week of Nov. 16, 2021.

On Nov. 22, she was admitted to Smyth County Community Hospital with COVID Pneumonia.

Still, Bev seemed to overcome the illness. Amanda recalled that the night before her mother had to be transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, her healthcare providers believed she’d come through the worst and was on her way to leaving the hospital.

With the unpredictable virus, something changed that night. Bev grew much sicker.

By Dec. 1, one of her worst fears came true. She was placed on a ventilator.

Daughters Anna Spencer and Amanda Ellis stayed with Bev as much as possible.

Anna reflected that she didn’t take in the ventilator when she looked at her mother. “I didn’t see that. It was my mom lying there.”

The sisters agreed: “It was our job as a family to talk her through it… to go in there and aggravate her… and talk.”

Bev had passed down a saying from her mother that “enough was enough and too much was nasty.” The family would remind her of that phrase and tell her she was close to approaching nasty, hoping to provoke a response.

“We didn’t want to go in there and be depressed and quiet,” Amanda said.

Her granddaughter Mackenzie Wymer would share details about volleyball and school with her, trying to make their talk normal.

Bev doesn’t remember their visits. She does remember the horrible nightmares that came in her deep sedation. These months later her face grimaces as she recalls that in the dreams she was always searching for her family.

For whatever awareness she had, Bev’s family and friends didn’t want her to feel alone. They put hearts in her window so that anyone in the parking lot could look up and know it was her room. They always tried to park near the light pole so anyone in the room could look down and find them.

Family and friends, including Bev’s twin sister Becky Pierce and friend from grade school Norma Testerman would also spend nights in the parking lot.

“They never left me,” Bev declared.

More than once, Anna and Amanda admitted they got in trouble for staying in Bev’s room past visiting hours.

When they couldn’t be in the room, they surrounded Bev with photos of her granddaughters of whom she says, “I love them dearly. They’re my life.”

From Smyth County and beyond, prayers were lifted for Bev. So many people were texting and asking about her that Anna started a Facebook page to update everyone.

MSHS teacher Michael Karnes sent her a pink prayer blanket. Her family had a blanket made featuring photos of them all. Bev stayed covered with the warmth of blankets and prayers. In her purse, she still carries a prayer cloth she received from her church as she does a lucky penny sent to her from MSHS’s drivers’ ed teacher.

Those prayers were answered.

Anna and Amanda were with Bev as she began to wake up. Today, her responses are a source of considerable teasing from her daughters as they take part in good-natured sibling rivalry.

“She finally squeezed my hand. She finally did,” Amanda said. Her daughter then asked Bev to blink her eyes if Ryan, her son, was her favorite.

Bev blinked.

Amanda’s eyes twinkle as she recounts the story.

Mackenzie asked Bev to blink if she – her first granddaughter – was her biggest blessing.

Bev blinked.

The bond between the pair is undeniable.

On Facebook, Anna wrote, “After 19 very long, tearful days, the ventilator tube was removed on Monday, Dec. 20, and on Tuesday, Dec. 21, she graduated from CCU to PCU!”

“She was our walking Christmas miracle,” Amanda reflected. She also noted that even the ICU staff called Bev a miracle. “One of the nurses broke down and cried,” Amanda recalled.

Amanda and Anna believe that healthcare workers don’t get the appreciation they deserve, especially through the pandemic. “They see the worst. They did miracles for our mom.”

Anna noted that they would call late at night and ask the ICU staff to tell Bev good night and that they loved her, and they’d do it with grace. “They treated her like she was their own mom.”

Among Bev’s caregivers were former students. The family described them as angels.

On Dec. 27, Bev hit another milestone when her feeding tube was removed and she was able to start eating soft foods.

On Dec. 29, she was moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Bristol.

On Jan. 8, after 50 days in hospital care, Bev went home to a gigantic welcome from her family and canine companion Batman, who didn’t want to leave her lap.

She was ready. When family arrived at the hospital to pick her up, Bev already had her tennis shoes on.

She also was ready for something besides hospital food and a taste of life. She suggested a stop at Blackbird Bakery in Bristol for doughnuts.

Since then, Bev has beaten all the odds.

Doctors told her daughters that she wouldn’t be back to herself until March. By the end of January, she’d left her walker behind; Bev declared it made her feel old. With the help and nudging of her boyfriend, Mike Bridges, she kept reducing the amount of supplemental oxygen she needed.

Admittedly, Bev did have an extra incentive.

On Jan. 24, her fourth granddaughter, Madelyn Mae Wymer, was born in South Carolina.

With the first three granddaughters, Bev said she was right in the midst of their births and was with them from day one. She hated not being there for Maddie Mae’s arrival.

By mid-February, Bev was cleared to travel and hold the newborn in her arms.

Of that moment, Bev said, “She was gorgeous.”

Every night, Bev Facetimes with Maddie Mae to see her and tell her she’s loved. She wants to be as close to her as she is to her first three granddaughters, who have bestowed her with the treasured moniker, “Nina.”

By March, Bev was able to return to work on a part-time schedule. She was welcomed with open arms and another of her favorite titles, Miss Bev.

Mackenzie, an MSHS freshman, noted that even some of teachers talked about how happy they were to once again hear Bev’s voice over the intercom. As well, Mackenzie observed that students are doing better with Miss Bev back at her post.

“Kids who are struggling,” she said, “depend on Nina’s smile.”

Bev acknowledged that the students are honest with her about skipping class or slipping grades. She’s told them, “I’m back and we’re not going to do that anymore.”

She said, “I tell them I love them. I do love them.”

Her actions seem second nature to Bev, who is still trying to understand their impact. “To myself, I don’t do anything. I just want people to be happy. The kids come in, and I tell them to smile.”

The response of the school and community has deeply impacted her. Bev reflected, “I feel the good Lord has blessed me. It just blew me away…. I didn’t feel they knew who I was…. It just means so much.”

“I will always be grateful. If I could put my arms around them and hug them I would,” Bev declared.

Her family shares that sentiment.

Anna said, “The outpouring from the community was phenomenal.” She added, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

They expressed profound gratitude for prayers, food, messages, and so much more, including the people who responded to a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills or bought Bev Strong T-shirts.

For now, Bev said, “I’m going to go forward with the blessings of my family and good health.”

She acknowledges that physically she still gets winded and has to rest. Though she was not vaccinated when she contracted COVID, she plans to do so in June. Other than for photos, she remained masked throughout the interview.

As she goes forward, she may try to up her cooking game.

After she woke up from the deep sedation necessary for the ventilator and was still experiencing COVID fog, Bev couldn’t figure out how to work the TV remote. She watched a lot of HGTV, but spent even more time on the Food Network. “I have learned how to cook everything in the world,” she declared.

For her recent birthday, she let someone else cook. She enjoyed her favorite peanut butter pie from Sisters Café & Gifts and granddaughter Harper spreading pink icing on her nose.

For Bev, the whole experience of COVID is hard to talk about it. “I don’t remember it. I don’t want to remember it.” In addition to the physical toll, a mental one existed too. “My anxiety was horrible,” she said.

COVID also stole a beloved time with her family.

“I love Christmas,” she said, “and it’s missing.”

To honor her, the family maintained tradition and stayed at her house for Christmas, but they are planning “a proper Christmas in July.”

They’re also planning a family vacation with all them staying in a beach house, ordering in and enjoying one another’s company.

Bev acknowledges that many others haven’t been has fortunate as she has in her battle with COVID. She thinks of those people and their families.

Amanda noted that relatives of COVID patients have reached out to them for advice. That’s hard, she said, saying that each situation and family is different. She did say, “You’ve gotta stay strong. You’ve got to go in positive and have faith.”

Bev credits God with where she is today.

Anna gives Bev’s stubbornness some credit too.

For now, Bev said, “I’m gigantically blessed… so blessed that I can be here with my girls and Ryan.” She promises to take none of her blessings for granted.

For going forward and living in this world, Bev said, “You just have to be nice.” She added, “I just want people to be happy and be at peace.”