Special awards were presented March 1 to Smyth County students participating in an annual school essay contest sponsored by Royal Oak Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

The ceremony took place at the Lincoln Theatre in downtown Marion with music by Pat Britton.

Charlotte Burke offered reflections about the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution founded in 1890.

Linda Crowder explained the essay contest conducted each year and how students can participate. This year’s topic was “Delegate to Second Continental Congress” where students wrote as if they were a delegate.

Essay winners are:

Fifth grade – 1st, Jacob E. Catron; 2nd, Kenley Lynn Hill, both of Chilhowie Elementary; and 3rd, Hadlee Hall, Marion Elementary.

Sixth grade – 1st, Makenna Rhea; 2nd, Bryleigh Edmiston; 3rd, Bryce Robinson; Honorable Mention, Peyton Powers, all of Chilhowie Elementary.

Seventh grade – 1st, Christopher Cregger, Chilhowie Elementary; 2nd, Bailey Rayne Klug, Marion Middle; 3rd, Hadley Adams, Chilhowie Elementary.

Eighth grade – 1st, Jennifer Lynn Alley; 2nd, Hope Robinson, both of Marion Middle; and 3rd, Kevin Bal, Chilhowie Middle.

Three students went on to first place in district competition: Jacob Catron in fifth grade, Makenna Rhea in sixth grade, and Jennifer Alley in eighth grade. This special announcement was made by Brenda Ward, director of District IV, of which Royal Oak Chapter is a member.

The Royal Oak Chapter DAR also presented Good Citizen awards to one student from each of the county high schools. Winning the award this year are Josie Nicole Sheets from Chilhowie High, Samuel James Widener from Marion Senior High, and Angel Nicole Adrian from Northwood High. Each student was recognized by his or her principal.

Essay topic for the Good Citizen Award was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”

Students were praised for their efforts by Smyth Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter. He acknowledged the annual essay program for the patriotic pride it provides for students and for the way the community works together to recognize student achievements through this program.