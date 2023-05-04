New charges have been filed in the April 7 altercation that ended with a man being shot near the Mountain Empire Federal Credit Union in Marion.

Marion Det. Brian Sexton wrote in a criminal complaint filed last Friday that the encounter between 36-year-old Michael Tad Milligan II and 35-year-old Matthew David Richardson began as an argument in the Credit Union parking lot. That encounter was caught on security camera.

According to the court document, Milligan left the area without engaging in a physical altercation, but “Moments later Mr. Richardson’s vehicle left the parking lot and went after Mr. Milligan across the street on Wassona Circle.”

Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the vehicle was trying to hit Milligan, who was on foot.

Sexton wrote that Milligan fired seven rounds from a handgun at the vehicle. Two of those rounds struck Richardson, who was able to drive himself the short distance to Smyth County Community Hospital.

According to a complaint filed with Milligan’s arrest warrant, Milligan told police that Richardson had pulled brass knuckles on him during the earlier confrontation.

From Richardson’s vehicle, investigators collected two bullets from the rear left door, brass knuckles and a 20-gauge shotgun shell.

Milligan was taken into custody that evening, charged with maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“After further investigation, we determined sufficient probable cause exists to believe Mr. Richardson attempted to hit Mr. Milligan with his vehicle, which resulted in charges being placed against Richardson for attempted malicious wounding,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bucky Blevins.

As Milligan is awaiting trial, Blevins said he could not comment on his case, but said that a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27 will determine if there is probable cause to certify the charges to a grand jury.

Richardson, who was released on bond, is scheduled for arraignment next Tuesday.