Making music for a cause in Wytheville

Entering the Wohlfahrt Haus Saturday night was like be-bopping back in time when homegrown bands were the rage and kept fans on their feet, either dancing or tapping out the rhythm. There, on the dinner theatre stage performed some of the best rock-n-rollers to come out of Bland County over the past 50 years.

And it was all for a good cause – to raise money for two organizations that help residents of Bland and Wythe counties, The Bland County Library and the Open Door Café. The event was the brain child of Bland County natives Mark and Lori Newberry, who own an entertainment company in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, but wanted to give something back to the community that raised them.

The couple came up with the idea after finding a 45 record of The Undertakers’ song “Walking Out.”

“That’s what got the whole thing started,” Lori Newberry said. “We looked at that 45 and wanted to build on that.”

For $10 a ticket, audience members enjoyed a Wohlfahrt Haus meal of chips and dip, roast beef, ranch potatoes, carrots, broccoli, and bread pudding for dessert. In addition, they could purchase specialty cocktails with localized names like Between the Tunnels, Bland Mule, Bland Blabber and Library Lemon Drop.

Yes, the food and drinks were delicious, but everyone really came for the music to take them back to simpler times when all they had to worry about was riding around, who was dating whom and where their favorite band played next.

The five bands on tap represented the 60s, 70s and 80s, along with three up-and-coming musicians:

The Undertakers played in the 1960s and was made up of Randy Newberry, and brothers Barry and Larry Newberry, whose father was a funeral director and would ferry the band to gigs in his hearse. Larry Newberry and Randy Newberry performed on Saturday night along with Randy’s son, Albert, on keyboards and guitarist Casey Lewis.

Rockin’Horse entertained fans in the 1980s, staying busy playing at night clubs and Moose Lodges. Original members were Bobby Gibson (rhythm guitar/vocals), Doug Goins (bass guitar/vocals), Suzi Cramer (keyboard/vocals), Rufus Cantrell (lead guitar), and Jerry Scott (drums). Rufus later left the band and was replaced by Scott’s cousin, Lyle Muncy, on lead guitar and vocals.

“Rufus and Lyle have since passed away or I’m sure they would have participated in Winter Sideshow with us,” Scott said.

The third group is Clever Gretel, represented by Danny Newberry, Mark Newberry, Jack Garland and Chris DiYorio. One of the bands’ biggest performances came back in the early 1980s with a gig at the Chautauqua Festival.

The group ABC&D took its name from the names of its band members: drummer Al Dean, guitarist Barry Tickle, lead guitarist Chuck Hayes and bass player Doug Goins, who also played Rockin’Horse. Dean, nicknamed “The Animal,” came with a fan to both cool him off as he performed and blow his hair in the breeze.

A new group made up of young artists called itself The Newberrys. Band members are Albert Newberry, Casey Lewis, and Greysen Newberry, daughter of Clever Gretel drummer and event organizer Mark Newberry. “Their performance was stellar,” Lori Newberry said. “It was the most remarkable of all of the performances. They brought a fresh, new perspective. It’s amazing how much talent comes from Bland County.”

Many of the band members hadn’t played in years, even decades. When Randy Newberry informed Mark Newberry that he didn’t even have a set of drums anymore, Mark Newberry sent him a set. Looking for a place to put it, he chose a vacant apartment he owns in Bland.

“I hadn’t played in 53 years,” Randy Newberry said. “I haven’t done it since before I got out of high school, and I wasn’t very good then. Albert really pushed me to do it. He said, this is great, Pop, this will be a bonding moment.”

To bone up on the drums, Randy Newberry watched YouTube videos. His apartment became a practice for all of the local musicians as they prepared for the concert. One of the concert’s highlights was when The Undertakers performed “Wipeout” with Newberry on drums.

“It was so much fun,” Randy Newberry said of the concert. “There were so many people from Bland, and they came up on stage and were dancing. It was a blast.”

His son and classically trained pianist, Albert, 22, enjoyed playing with and learning from Bland County’s rockin’ royalty.

“I thought it was the most important musical event in our area in recent times,” he said. It was really great. There were a lot of people there, and I wish there could have been more. That just means they will have to do it again. Everybody was great. There were some people I had never played with and never knew that they played. I was impressed with all of the talent we have here. They showed me a thing or two.”

Rockin’Horse drummer Scott enjoyed playing again, too.

“As for me, I hadn’t played much for several years so it was a pleasure to get back together with Bobby and Doug and play the music we so enjoyed in the 80s. Suzi couldn’t play with us this time around due to her job. Bobby’s son, Luke Gibson, joined us on lead guitar in place of Lyle and Rufus,” he said.

“It felt really good,” said Clever Gretel bass guitarist Dan Newberry. “We are old friends, and it’s always good to see if we’re still able to do it.”

Tuesday morning, Doug Goins was still excited about the concert. “

“I’m still on a musical euphoria here,” the bass player said. “I’m 70 years old and that was the pinnacle of my musical playing and I’ve been playing since I was 12.”

One of the event organizers, Lori Newberry, said the event’s success belongs to everyone involved. Several individuals donated money for the food, drinks and tips for the dinner theatre staff.

“The Wohlfahrt Haus staff was instrumental in helping with his event,” she said. They were a big part of the production, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Lori Newberry said anticipation for the event reached a fever pitch and tickets sold out within weeks. T-shirts and signed event posters also sold out.

“Even the folks at the Wohlfahrt Haus were surprised,” she said, adding that the event raised more than $2,500 for the library and Open Door Café.

Fans are already clamoring for another reunion event, perhaps at the Bland County Fair this summer.

“I was so into the first band, The Undertakers, that I didn’t even finish my dinner,” said fangirl Becky Johnson.

For more information on the Winter Sideshow, visit its Facebook page. For more information on Mark and Lori Newberry’s company MYLA, which videoed and photographed the event, visit online at www.mylaworldwide.com.