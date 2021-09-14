Shaped by SWVA: Time in Smyth still helps Air Force colonel

“The biggest thing is it kept me grounded,” he said. “Our family has roots in the area for as long as we can remember, and our cousin Tina is an incredible genealogist and she has all the documents to prove it. To be able to connect in such a deep and intimate way to my family and its rich Appalachian history, has been a tremendously stabilizing force throughout my life; particularly on the battlefield. Despite all of our rigorous and advanced training, the complexities of urban combat always come down to one of principles and values. And anyone who has been there can tell you that you go to sleep every night asking yourself, ‘Who am I?’ Well, after living with my grandparents for a year on a farm in Southwest Virginia, I know who I am.”