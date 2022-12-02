Organizer plans "A Christmas to Remember" on Wytheville's Main Street

Thanks to a great turnout last year for the inaugural event, this year’s Christmas to Remember celebration will be even bigger and better this year.

The Main Street Christmas event is the brainchild of downtown Wytheville business owner Tonya Riggins, owner of the Devoted to You Boutique. She said God put it in her heart last year to have a Main Street celebration, so she and her husband and brother-in-law got busy planning.

“Because I have a business on Main Street, I wanted to drive business downtown to promote all of the businesses,” Riggins said. “I started sharing my idea with my husband and brother-in-law and the ideas just kept coming to me.”

Last year, approximately 2,700 people attended the event and more people are expected this year. The celebration is from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. During that time, businesses will be open and food vendors will be there, too. In addition, there will be two stages – on at First Street and a second at Fourth Street – with live music. Bands include Kelly Crabb and the Bowing Sisters and the Brass 5 band, along with some local school choruses.

Main Street will be blocked off from First to Fourth Street. Along the street will be craft vendors and various activities like Corn Hole, inflatable slides, Christmas trees, face painting, balloon art, a magician and more. On Tazewell Street near Main Street, there will be a rock climbing wall, on the Church Street side there will be chainsaw carving. There will also be a selfie photo section and food vendors.

Also along Main Street, there will be classic vehicles decorated for the holiday.

“And there’s a best dressed contest, so may sure you dress to impress with your favorite Christmas outfit,” Riggins said in a video promoting the event.

Another aspect of the event is the opportunity to raise money to purchase toys for children at the Presbyterian Children’s Home and children recommended by the Department of Social Services. Event sponsorships and donations from local businesses helped pay for the toys, Riggins aid.

“We just wanted to bring the town together, where there’s shopping and laughing and Christmas,” Riggins said, adding that she was “totally blown away” by last year’s turnout.

“We only had a month-and-a-half to plan it last year, and if the weather holds out, I think we’ll have more people this year,” she said.

Riggins is planning this year’s celebration even after deciding that she is closing her business this month.

“I don’t have a choice,” she said. “With the economy like it is – I hadn’t planned on it – but the last six months have been tough. I cried for the last two weeks, but I just had to let go and let God lead me.”

Riggins said if the town approves the celebration again next year, she will organize it again.

“We are not making any money from this; there are not benefits from this,” she said. “It’s in our hearts to see our community growing and showing love to the community and the businesses.”

Here is a schedule of events for “A Christmas to Remember.”

4 p.m. – Event begins, face painting

4 to 5 p.m. – Simplicity Dance (clogging) Team on Stage 1, balloon artist from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m.

5 to 5:40 p.m. – Twin Creeks Stringband on Stage 1 and Georgia Randall on Stage 2

5 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Cottages at Pine Run, music performed by Dr. Griffin and Wendy Lowe.

6 to 6:30 p.m. - Fashion walk in front of Devoted to You, Pulaski Dance Productions on Stage 1 and the Fort Chiswell High School on Stage 2, magician Jake Kelly will be walking around.

6:30 to 7 p.m. - Life Changes on Stage 1 and the George Wythe High School/Spiller Elementary School choirs on Stage 2.

7 to 8 p.m. – Brass 5 on Stage 1 and Brad and Jessi Hanks on Stage 2

8 to 10 p.m. – Kelly Crabb and the Bowing Sisters on Stage 1 and Love Ran Red on Stage 2

10 a.m. – Event Closing

For more information, go online to wythevilleactr.com or visit the Wytheville’s Christmas to Remember Facebook page.