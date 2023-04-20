Once a biology teacher, now a renowned potter, Wendy Wrenn never imagined she would be an artist living in a tiny, quiet town in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Born in Jamestown, North Carolina, Wrenn attended the University of North Carolina in Charlotte for teaching, eventually becoming a Teaching Fellow, meaning the state would reimburse her for her undergraduate tuition after she taught for four years.

A week after graduating, Wrenn landed a job near Charlotte, where she went on to teach biology for more than 10 years. She said one of the things she focused on the most was evolution.

“A big part of my approach to teaching biology was the theory of evolution and the idea of form and function… animals, plants, everything evolved so that the form and the function complement one another… it’s perfect for its organism,” Wrenn said.

Throughout Wendy’s high school and college careers she never even considered becoming an artist, let alone a potter.

“I’m a very science [oriented] person… I didn’t take any art classes in high school [or college],” Wrenn said. “I’m not even sure if I knew where the art building was on campus.”

That changed after her first year of teaching, when she signed up for a pottery class as a reward.

The class offered instructional time where she learned a lot of the basic skills required to make simple pots: mugs, bowls, even platters. Additionally, Wrenn gained access to the studio even when class was not in session.

There, she could experiment on her own, learning the beginnings of what would become her life-long career. She would visit the studio regularly and her love for the art-form only grew. It was there that she first fell in love with pottery.

After her first introduction to pottery Wendy couldn’t get enough. She went on to take a few more classes at Penland School of Craft in Spruce Pine, N.C.

By then, she had formed some new friendships at the studio and now was even teaching a beginners class of her own.

Wrenn’s life was completely changed when she met Silvie Granatelli, a Floyd artist who has built an incredible life around pottery.

“A friend of mine met this potter at a cocktail party… and [she] came back to the studio and said ‘you’ll never guess who I met!’ It was Silvie [Granatelli]. She was teaching a two week class in Italy that summer on making pots and cooking,” Wrenn said. “It was honestly just something else to get to watch her work… She’s amazing.”

Another time, Wrenn visited Floyd and the then-Jacksonville Center, where Granatelli and Ellen Shankin, another powerful potter, were hosting an observational workshop.

“As I was walking back to my car, I decided that I so admire those women and how they had built this life for themselves, and I wanted to do that,” Wrenn said. “So, I decided in that moment that I was going to quit my job and do whatever I needed to do to try to make a life around [pottery]… It was a moment of clarity that I had not had before or since.”

Wrenn applied to Haywood College’s art program and was accepted the following fall. After graduating from Haywood with an associate’s degree in Professional Crafts – Ceramics Wrenn moved to Floyd in 2009 for an apprenticeship with Granatelli.

Wrenn’s pottery began to reflect nature and biology. She said Granatelli taught her to form her own style early on.

“She would always want you to think about what you want the work to look like and where you want to see it… the sort of the style you want it to be… and always have that intention in mind when you’re working,” Wrenn said.

Practicality and usability is an important theme throughout Wrenn’s catalogue of works. Her bowls, cups, mugs, platters and everything in between fit comfortably grasped between fingers or rested between lips.

“It’s important that whatever I make functions well. Of course I’d also like for it to be equally attractive…” Wrenn said. She added that, if she needs inspiration, she’ll most likely look at nature books.

By 2019, Wrenn was a distinguished potter, just as she had dreamed of that fateful day in the parking lot of the art center, and a member of 16 Hands, a local collective of potters that regularly open their studios to the public.

“It got started when the original members in the late ‘80s started thinking they needed to work together to [market themselves]… 16 Hands certainly wasn’t the first, but it was one of the first and it’s still going,” Wrenn said. “The goal was to bring people to them and their pottery.”

All of the original members of 16 hands have now stepped away and the next generation has taken over, including Wrenn.

“To me it’s a big deal to be a part of it because we’re sort of continuing the legacy that they created for twenty years. It also just reinforces the community of potters here,” Wrenn said.

People like Wrenn are what make Floyd the rich, unique place that it is. She exemplifies that no matter where you may begin your journey, it is never too late to change your mind and change your path.