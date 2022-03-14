 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Pet - Toby

Toby is a three-year-old foster dog at Floyd County Humane Society, hoping to find his forever home. 

 Submitted photo

Three-year-old Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Toby is a busy but friendly guy, who was transferred to the society from the pound. He’s just more than 50 pounds and needs to gain a few more.

Toby loves to play, but will also lean against you for pets and ear rubs. He needs work walking on-leash and will be best in an active home. He is fine with other dogs, but has not been observed around children or cats.

FCHS is working on teaching him fetch.

Anyone interested in meeting Toby should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.

