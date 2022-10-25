Fun for everyone on Dodd Creek Trail

The educational Dodd Creek Nature and Fitness Trail is seeing diverse use, kept in very good shape thanks to Floyd County Athletic Director Jacob Agee and his crew.

Last week a group of five senior women enjoyed hiking the trail together on a beautiful sunny autumn day. Listening to the river and the birds, enjoying learning about some of the trees along the path.

They say on a few of the nice benches to rest and try out some of the fitness exercises, including balancing on the logs. It is a fairly easy 1.25-mile trail loop with just a couple steep hills.

Students of the Forest Program from Blue Mountain School braved the chilly weather and took the morning to learn on the Dodd Creek Trail last Tuesday, Oct 18.

Jane Cundiff, who designed the educational nature and fitness trail with Partnership For Floyd and Floyd County, lead the way with the BMS forest teacher Lore Deighan.

Students studied more than 30 different trees and perennials labeled along the trail, learning about our web of life.

They enjoyed stopping at fitness stations to try out the exercises, like balancing on logs, jumping like frogs, stretching tall with a friendly tree and listening quietly to the forest.

The Dodd Creek Trail entrance is located near the parking lot by the baseball fields at the Floyd County Recreation Park, just off Route 8.