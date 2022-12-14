Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, River, a young and very loving Catahoula Hound mix, who just might put her front paws on your shoulders to gaze very intently into your eyes.

River is an energetic girl and would love to run around in your yard, go with you on hikes, have many chew toys to play with, and just be with you.

Anyone interested in adopting or meeting River should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or a call at (540) 745-7207 to speak with a volunteer.