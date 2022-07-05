Floyd library goes fine free

The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library announced last week there will no longer be overdue fines for materials.

Effective July 1, all old fine balances and overdue processing fees are waived for late books, DVDs and other rentable material at all MFRL sites, including the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd.

Patrons are still required to return items or pay a replacement fee for lost, never returned or damaged material.

Library cards/accounts will be blocked from checking out if items aren’t returned within three weeks past due.

Returning the item(s) will remove the blockage and prevent incurring a replacement charge.

Visit the library in Floyd (321 W. Main St.) to take advantage of its offerings and learn about its regular offerings.

Additional details about JPML can be found at www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.