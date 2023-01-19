Firehouse Farms up and running

Floyd’s newest meat processing facility Firehouse Farms, located in Willis, opened two weeks before Christmas.

Owners Jody and Madeline Akers built the business block-by-block, with the occasional help of their five (now six) children, a project that lasted from June 2021 until last month.

Firehouse Farms LLC placed first in the 2021 Floyd County C4 Business Development Series and received additional grant funding for equipment in December 2021.

The USDA custom-exempt meat processing facility accepts orders for cows, hogs, goats and sheep. Beef options include roasts, steaks, short ribs, stew and brisket, while pork cuts include roasts, loins, ribs, ham, middlin and sausage.

There is a flat rate of $150 for goats and sheep, and volume discounts are available based on the amount and animal.

A number of events delayed the opening of Firehouse Farms, previously planned to open before the end of 2021, including construction material inflation and, more excitingly, the addition of a new baby girl.

Madeline said Jan. 17 the first month or so of business has been mostly hogs and cattle, but there have been some sheep orders.

Building the facility was “much more intense and stressful” than running it is, Madeline said, but being operational calls for a different type of work — phone calls, scheduling and working with customers one-on-one.

“We have more of a schedule now, which is nice…” Madeline said. “We both put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we want to do this the best we possibly can, and we want every customer to be more than satisfied with their products.”

She said the long days of physical labor “really prepared us well” for running the business.

Firehouse Farms is “booking in more business daily,” Madeline said, and she and Jody are “so thankful for the local support.”

“The customers we’ve had so far have been really amazing people…” Madeline said.

The Akers hope to eventually have between eight and 10 employees, building the team gradually over time.

One employee joined the team mind-January, and Madeline said they are “so happy to have the help.”

To learn more about Firehouse Farms visit www.facebook.com/firehousefarm. With questions and to schedule an appointment, call (540) 789-2707.